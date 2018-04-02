On the April 2, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is back, joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, writer Chris Evangelista to talk about what they’ve been up to at the water cooler, and a heated discussion: is Ready Player One really Steven Spielberg’s worst movie?

Opening Banter: Peter thanks Ben and the crew for running the podcast and site while he was away.

At The Water Cooler:

Peter has returned from a week long trip to New York City, where he encountered the cold weather but narrowly avoided the snow, got to experience Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, experience Ghostbusters: Dimension Void VR experience, and experience two magic shows: The Magician at the Nomad Hotel starring Dan White , and In and Of Itself starring Derek Del Gaudio .

Brad watched the movie Rad

Chris watched Netflix’s Lost in Space

In Our Feature Presentation: Is Ready Player One really Steven Spielberg’s Worst Movie?

Chris, what did you hate about Ready Player One?

Brad, what did you love about Ready Player One?

Is The Lost World a better movie?

Is AI a better movie?

Is Crystal Skull a better movie?

1941?

Hook?

War Horse?

Chris, A decade from now, why do you think Ready Player One will be considered Spielberg’s worst film?

Brad, why do you think Ready Player One will be remembered fondly a decade from now?

