On the January 3, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest news, including the Bright sequel, and we’ll take a look at the state of the box office: 2017 movie ticket sales, female-led films, and the Cloverfield sequel gets pushed back again. And in our Feature Presentation, Hoai-Tran Bui talks about her top 10 movies of 2017.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter:

What has HT been up to over New Year’s Eve?

Peter attended Founder’s Day, celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Magic Castle and saw Laurence Fishburne and Amazing Johnathan.

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation: Hoai-Tran Bui’s Top 10 Movies of 2017

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). Please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.