On the September 18, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Jacob Hall and Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest news, including: the release date for John Wick: Chapter 3, Jon Hamm voicing Boba Fett in a Star Wars story, Jamie Lee Curtis returning for the Halloween reboot, some intriguing Westworld casting, and a director’s cut of It. In our Feature Presentation, Hoai-Tran introduces her new mission to tackle the horror genre after years of being terrified by it.

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation: Hoai-Tran Bui introduces us to The Final Girl, her new regular series where she’ll be diving into the world of horror cinema as a non-horror fan. First up: It.

