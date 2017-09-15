On the September 15, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Jacob Hall to talk about the latest news, including an update on the Devin Faraci/Alamo Drafthouse controversy, Max Landis’ An American Werewolf in London remake, a dozen new Star Wars stories have been revealed, Tyrese begs The Rock not to make his Fast & Furious spin-off (find out why) and multiple endings planned for Game of Thrones. In The Mail Bag, we’ll talk about what it takes to get a career writing about movies for a living.

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Brayden Garcia asks “Hey Peter. Loving slash film daily, listen to it every day it’s out. I just had a question of how to enter this movie blogging/writing world. Is there a certain degree plan that gets me into the movie website writing world? I was thinking about go into journalism so I could maybe one day write about movies, because no other job seems like it’s worth it, when movies are such a part of me. Thanks for your time and love the podcast man.”

