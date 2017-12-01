Daily Podcast: Favorite Paul Thomas Anderson Movies, Redbox, Wonder Woman 2, Star Wars, Masters of the Universe
Posted on Friday, December 1st, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 1, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including a Harley Quinn movie, Disney suing Redbox, the most rented Redbox movies, Amazon’s television pilots, Wonder Woman 2’s love story, Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Empire Strikes Back comparisons, and Masters of the Universe gets a director. And in the Mail Bag, we take a look at our favorite Paul Thomas Anderson films.
In the News:
- Margot Robbie is Working on Another ‘Harley Quinn’ Movie – No, Not That One
- Disney Suing Redbox Over Sale of Digital Download Codes
- The Most Rented Redbox Movies Reveal That America is Basic AF
- Amazon May Stop Making Their Pilots Public
- ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Will Have a “Great Love Story,” But At What Cost?
- ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ vs. ‘The Empire Strikes Back’: Rian Johnson Explains Similarities and Differences
- ‘Masters of the Universe’ Reboot Finds a New Director in ‘Man of Steel’ Writer David S. Goyer
In The Mailbag: What is your favorite Paul Thomas Anderson movie?
- Peter’s favorite: Magnolia, Boogie Nights (want to also mention my love for the Fiona Apple music video from the Pleasantville soundtrack for “Across The Universe”)
- Ben’s favorites: There Will Be Blood, The Master
- HT’s favorites: There Will Be Blood, Boogie Nights
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com.