On the December 1, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and /Film writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news, including a Harley Quinn movie, Disney suing Redbox, the most rented Redbox movies, Amazon’s television pilots, Wonder Woman 2’s love story, Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Empire Strikes Back comparisons, and Masters of the Universe gets a director. And in the Mail Bag, we take a look at our favorite Paul Thomas Anderson films.



You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In the News:

In The Mailbag: What is your favorite Paul Thomas Anderson movie?

Peter’s favorite: Magnolia, Boogie Nights (want to also mention my love for the Fiona Apple music video from the Pleasantville soundtrack for “Across The Universe”)

Ben’s favorites: There Will Be Blood, The Master

HT’s favorites: There Will Be Blood, Boogie Nights

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.