On the September 1, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Hoai-Tran Bui, and Brad Oman to talk about the news, including the early buzz for Downsizing and The Shape of Water, the coolest Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys from Force Friday 2, and an all-female Lord of the Flies remake. At The Water Cooler, we talk about Don’t Breathe, Ingrid Goes West and iTunes reviews. And The Mail Bag, we talk about our favorite movies about journalism.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The Water Cooler:

Peter talks about watching Don’t Breathe

HT saw Ingrid Goes West

Brad has been reading our iTunes reviews

In the News:

‘Downsizing’ Early Buzz : Another Compassionate Comedy From Alexander Payne

‘The Shape of Water’ Early Buzz: Guillermo del Toro’s Dazzling Fairy Tale May Be His Best Since ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’

The Coolest ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Items You Can Buy on Force Friday II

An All-Female ‘Lord of the Flies’ Remake is in the Works — Written By Two Men

In The Mailbag: Jacob Chandler writes in, “I am a huge fan of the podcast. I love listening to you guys every day on my way to school. I am currently going to the University of Southern Mississippi with a study in Mass Communication and Journalism. Right now, I am interested in finding movies that have to deal with journalism and research. The film Spotlight was a big inspiration to me in this area, an honest and profound way of showing good people digging deep to find the truth. My question to you guys is what movies would you recommend that have to do with journalism that is presented in this kind of real and true way? Documentary or feature film. Thank you guys so much for the podcast, as well as the site. Keep up the awesome work!!”

Peter’s Picks: Almost Famous, Shattered Glass, Page One

HT’s Picks: His Girl Friday, All The President’s Men

Brad’s Picks: Nobody Speak, Good Night and Good Luck

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

You can find all that and more at slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word!

Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.