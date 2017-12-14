On the December 14, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest news, including Disney acquires 20th Century Fox and we will discuss everything you need to know, a 48 Hours remake coming from Good Time directors The Safdie Brothers, a Kill or Be Killed movie coming from John Wick director, Annihilation creative clashes, and we’ll talk to Creature Designer Neal Scanlan about how the Porgs were created.

At the Water Cooler:

Ben went to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter during Christmas time

Peter saw has been performing magic to people he doesn’t know at The Magic Castle

Jacob celebrated Christmas 10 days early and I’ve been playing Wolfenstein II

In the News:

