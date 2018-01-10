On the January 10, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest news, including Moviepass, Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars Episode 9 pitch, the possibility of romance in that film, Christian Bale’s thoughts on Terminator Salvation, Black Panther advance ticket sales, and in the spoiler room, we’ll talk about some surprising Westworld casting as well as some more on Rey’s heritage and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

