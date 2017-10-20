On the October 20, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest news, including a potential Pacific Rim crossover, why David Fincher turned down Star Wars, Rian Johnson’s involvement in Star Wars Episode 9, hilarious ‘Geostorm’ reviews and the Dark Tower TV Series. And in The Mail Bag, we’ll talk about deceptive and misleading movie trailers.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The Mailbag: Jim from Chicago writes in “I am really enjoying your discussion on trailers, spoilers, and how the movie-going community see movies, and I wanted to ask your guys’ opinion on deceptive trailers, or bait-and-switch trailers. When I was younger and the film Lord of War, with Nicolas Cage and Jared Leto, was coming out, the trailers made it seem as though the movie was an action comedy. And while there were moments of levity in film, due to the absurdity and extreme nature of being gun runners, the actual opening of the film was a sequence that followed the creation of a bullet all the way to the point where it was used to kill someone, and was very effective at setting the tone for the rest of the movie. I did end up enjoying the movie quite a bit, but it will always stand out as a movie I was basically tricked into seeing. Have any of you guys experienced this as well with other films? Can’t wait to hear your stories. Keep up the great work”

To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.

