Daily Podcast: Deadpool 3, Westworld, The Handmaid’s Tale, Power Rangers, MoviePass, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Posted on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the May 2, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior editor Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about The Killer remake, MoviePass, Star Wars: Episode 9, Deadpool 3, The Handmaid’s Tale, Westworld, Power Rangers, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.
In the News:
- ‘The Killer’ Remake Starring Lupita Nyong’o in the Works with Original Director John Woo
- MoviePass Backtracks, Resumes Its Popular “One Movie Per Day” Monthly Plan
- John Boyega Teases a ‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ Time Jump
- Ryan Reynolds Unsure About ‘Deadpool 3’, Thinks an ‘X-Force’ Movie is Next
- Hulu Renews ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ for Season 3 After Hitting 20 Million Subscribers
- HBO Renews ‘Westworld’ for Season 3, and These Violent Delights Have No End in Sight
- ‘Power Rangers’ Brand Acquired By Hasbro, And You Know What That Means
- ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer: At Least Fewer Characters Will Die in This MCU Film
Other articles mentioned:
- Spy Movie ‘355’ Will Star Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong’o
- 12 Iconic Marvel Comics Moments That ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Brings to Life
- With ‘Catch Me If You Can’ and ‘The Terminal’, Steven Spielberg Found Light in the Darkness
- ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Breakdown: Sizeable Action, A Mysterious Ghost, and A Drumming Ant
- ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 2 Review: The Hulu Series Charges Ahead of the Book, and It’s For The Better
All the other stuff you need to know:
