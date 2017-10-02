On the October 2, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest news including a Men in Black spin-off, DC’s Cinematic Universe changes course, a Charlie’s Angels reboot, Flight of the Navigator reboot, and a female-driven TV reboot of The Nice Guys. In Our Feature Presentation, Jacob Hall returns to talk about the best films he saw during the second half of Fantastic Fest 2017

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation: Jacob Hall returns to talk about the best films he saw during the second half of Fantastic Fest 2017.

