Daily Podcast: Best of Fantastic Fest 2017 Part 2, DCEU, MIB, Charlie’s Angels, Flight of the Navigator
Posted on Monday, October 2nd, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 2, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest news including a Men in Black spin-off, DC’s Cinematic Universe changes course, a Charlie’s Angels reboot, Flight of the Navigator reboot, and a female-driven TV reboot of The Nice Guys. In Our Feature Presentation, Jacob Hall returns to talk about the best films he saw during the second half of Fantastic Fest 2017
In the News:
- A ‘Men in Black’ Spin-Off is Happening, Will Arrive in Summer 2019
- DC Entertainment Alters Its Cinematic Universe Plans
- WTF: The DC Extended Universe is an Unofficial Name That Was Created as a Joke
- ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Wants Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong’o in Lead Roles
- ‘Flight of the Navigator’ Reboot Coming From ‘Lucifer’ Showrunner
- WTF: Shane Black’s ‘The Nice Guys’ Getting Female-Driven TV Reboot ‘The Nice Girls’
- 0 Positive Reviews for The Flatliners remake
In Our Feature Presentation: Jacob Hall returns to talk about the best films he saw during the second half of Fantastic Fest 2017.
