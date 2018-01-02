On the January 2, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest news, including Bright’s viewership, the possibility of Apple buying Netflix, gigantic expectations for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s action scenes, John Williams joins Solo: A Star Wars Story, and AMC could start charging different prices for seats within the same theater. And in our Feature Presentation, Ben talks about his top 10 films of 2017.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

At The Watercooler:

Ben spent New Year’s Eve playing 7 Wonders Duel

Peter spent New Year’s Eve losing fake money and watching magic at the Magic Castle, but then going home early to finish watching Survivor: Game Changers.

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation: Ben Pearson’s Top 10 Movies of 2017

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.