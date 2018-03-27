On the March 27, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta presents an Avengers: Infinity War-themed episode of the show, featuring an on-set interview with writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In Our Feature Presentation:

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

Please feel free to send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!

Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.