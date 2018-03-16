Daily Podcast: Avengers: Infinity War, Ava DuVernay, Ready Player One, The Last Jedi, and More
Posted on Friday, March 16th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the March 16, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the newest Avengers: Infinity War trailer, Ava DuVernay’s new directing gig, a Clarissa Explains It All reboot, the original Ready Player One reference you won’t see in the movie, a Netflix slasher film called There’s Someone Inside Your House, and everything we learned from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi commentary.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps
In the News:
- ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Breakdown: Perfectly Balanced, As All Things Should Be
- Where is Hawkeye in the ‘Infinity War’ Trailer?
- Ava DuVernay Will Direct ‘The New Gods’ for DC Films
- ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Reboot Starring Melissa Joan Hart in The Works
- ‘Ready Player One’ Almost Had Another Classic Movie Reference, But Spielberg Axed It
- ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’: Shawn Levy and James Wan Team for Netflix Slasher Movie
- Everything We Learned from The ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Commentary
