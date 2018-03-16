On the March 16, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the newest Avengers: Infinity War trailer, Ava DuVernay’s new directing gig, a Clarissa Explains It All reboot, the original Ready Player One reference you won’t see in the movie, a Netflix slasher film called There’s Someone Inside Your House, and everything we learned from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi commentary.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In the News:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). Please feel free to send your feedback, questions or comments to us at peter@slashfilm.com and leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.