On the November 27, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest news, including Lady Bird’s record-breaking reviews, the future of Avatar sequels is in doubt, the first Jumanji reviews, a Zack Snyder cut of Justice League probably doesn’t exist, why Quentin Tarantino doesn’t like Netflix, Avengers 4 and 20 years of Marvel movies planned, and Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy.

Peter saw Molly’s Game, Lady Bird, The Florida Project and the season finale of Nathan for You

HT went to the “Murder is Her Hobby” dollhouse true crime diorama exhibit at the Renwick Gallery, also saw Coco with family

Chris watched the new seasons of The Crown and Black Mirror

