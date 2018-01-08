On the January 8, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined Hoai-Tran Bui, to talk about the latest news, including the 2018 Golden Globes winners, Bloodshot movie casting, a Justice League extended cut, Chris Hemsworth’s thoughts on Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek film, and the possibility of Blade Runner 3. And at the water cooler, we’ll be chatting about The Void’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire VR experience and Pillars of the Earth.

At the Water Cooler:

Peter entered The Void and experienced the Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire VR experience at Disneyland.

HT has been reading Pillars of the Earth

Jacob has been playing Stellaris and catching up on Black Mirror

In the News:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). Please feel free to send your feedback, questions or comments to us at peter@slashfilm.com and leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word! Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.