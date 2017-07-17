This past weekend, our own Peter Sciretta journeyed to the 2017 D23 Expo to learn all about the various movies Disney and its many partners will be bringing us over the next few years. We learned the latest on Pixar’s upcoming slate, watched footage from upcoming Disney animation projects, watched teasers for upcoming Disney live-action movies, went behind the scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, watched the first footage from Avengers: Infinity War, and saw all kinds of plans for Disney’s upcoming theme park expansions.

Here is all of our coverage in one place.

Pixar

An in-depth recap of everything we learned about Pixar’s next movie, Coco.

We saw the first footage from The Incredibles 2 and learned a lot more about the upcoming sequel.

Pixar announced a new, untitled movie set in a modernized fantasy world.

John Lasseter revealed that he is no longer directing Toy Story 4.

Disney Animation

The first major details about Ralph Wrecks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 are…well, you’re just going to have to read this one for yourself.

You can watch a little bit of Wreck-It Ralph 2 footage right here.

A few tidbits on Frozen 2 and a reaction to scenes from the Olaf’s Frozen Adventure short.

Disney Live-Action

Footage from the remake of The Lion King literally brought Disney aficionados to tears.

Our reaction to the first footage from Mary Poppins Returns (along with a motion poster).

Watch the first trailer for Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time.

Tim Burton recorded a special message from the set of his live-action Dumbo remake.

We now know a little more about what The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is all about.

Star Wars

Everything you need to know from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi presentation.

Watch the incredible sizzle reel that shows off all kinds of Last Jedi goodness.

And then explore the sizzle reel with our in-depth examination of the whole thing.

Marvel and Infinity War

We saw the first footage from Avengers: Infinity War and here’s what we thought.

The Marvel booth on the show floor showed off Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther.

Here’s our first look at children of Thanos, known as the Black Order, in Avengers: Infinity War.

Mark Ruffalo says we shouldn’t hold our breath for a standalone Hulk movie.

Theme Parks

Disney’s Star Wars-themed land is officially called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and we learned more about what we can expect.

Explore our gallery of photos showing the detailed layout to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

A themed land based on the Marvel universe is coming to Disney California Adventure.

Walt Disney World’s Epcot is getting a facelift with rides based on Guardians of the Galaxy and Ratatouille.

A brand new attraction based on Mickey Mouse is replacing The Great Movie Ride at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood studios.

The Tron Lightcycle Power Run roller coaster from Disneyland Shanghai is heading to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Immersive hotels themed to the Marvel and Star Wars universes are coming to Disney theme parks.