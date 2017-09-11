Curb Your Enthusiasm is back, and it’s essentially the same as it was when the HBO comedy went off the air six years ago.

While 2011 seems long ago enough to warrant one of those revivals that every popular show seems to be undergoing nowadays, Curb Your Enthusiasm is eschewing all fancy “revival” terms and “fresh” approaches to deliver some good, old-fashioned cantankerous comedy gold with its ninth season.

It’s been so long since Curb Your Enthusiasm has been on the air that the instantly recognizable theme music has become a meme, and creator and star Larry David is has become primarily known for his uncanny Bernie Sanders impression on Saturday Night Live.

Needless to say, there may be pressure on the show to introduce the classic series to a new generation of viewers who ostensibly grew up not knowing the series — much less the fact that David is a minor Hollywood celebrity because of his role as the co-creator of seminal ’90s sitcom Seinfeld. You think I exaggerate because it’s only been six years since Curb Your Enthusiasm took an indefinite hiatus in 2011, but just remember — kids who were born when the series first started in 2000 will soon graduate high school.

So would Curb Your Enthusiasm give into revival fever and do a soft reboot of the series, with an introductory season for all the new viewers? Judging by the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 9 trailer, nope. The promo emphasizes the fact that “nothing has changed” as it introduces the fictionalized antics of the famously cranky David, as he once again pisses everyone off and gets into pointless dilemmas. There’s an extended scene involving his colleague’s (played by Portlandia’s Carrie Brownstein) constipation, and Bryan Cranston — who appeared in Seinfeld — playing David’s therapist.

The trailer can be best summarized by the exchange between fan-favorite Richard Lewis, who returns to Curb as Larry’s #1 hater: “You’re devoid of anything that’s remotely caring or empathetic,” he tells Larry.

“That was a great compliment,” Larry responds with a smile.

It’s a big 180 from the last teaser trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm, which introduced Larry as the comedy hero this era needs. Instead, it’s just Larry back to his old antics, virtually unchanged since the series went on hiatus. It’s a reliable formula for HBO’s longest-running comedy series, and seems like one they will be sticking to for the foreseeable future.

Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on HBO on October 1.