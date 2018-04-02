Get pumped up for round two of Creed.

Creed 2 filming is officially underway and star Sylvester Stallone shared a delightful Instagram video from the movie’s Philadelphia set. But as we eagerly anticipate the next movie in the franchise, Stallone is more than happy to take you on a trip down memory lane.

“You know the old cliché that it ‘seems like yesterday’… but it does,” Stallone writes in the caption of his Instagram video from the Philadelphia set of Creed 2.

Stallone released the behind-the-scenes video on Monday, announcing the official Creed 2 filming start date.

You don’t see much in the behind-the-scenes video apart from the grey, drizzling Philadelphia skies and Stallone’s trailer, which he compares to the rickety one he first received in the 1976 Rocky. “Progress has been made,” he jokes in the video. Stallone then makes a show of giving the fans a tour of the set, telling the camera with a wink, “You guys want to be high and dry for the fight that’s coming.”

And what’s coming promises to be a dramatic turning point for the green light heavyweight boxer Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan). After stepping out from under his father Apollo Creed’s shadow and bringing the legendary Rocky Balboa out of his post-retirement stupor in 2015’s Creed, Adonis will face off against Vitor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of the man who killed Apollo in the boxing ring, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Written by Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage), Creed 2 will be helmed by The Land director Steven Caple Jr. Caple Jr. has big shoes to fill by taking over the directing reins from Ryan Coogler, who delivered a rousing box office hit. But Caple Jr. seems like he will more than live up to the challenge.

“This next Creed is a tale beyond the boxing ring and dives deep into family, legacy, and fears,” Caple Jr. said in a press release announcing the Creed 2 production start date. “I’m excited to share my view and collaborate with the talented cast and crew.”

Also returning to the cast are Tessa Thompson as Bianca, Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne, Wood Harris as Tony ‘Little Duke’ Burton, and Andre Ward as Danny ‘Stuntman’ Wheeler.

Creed 2 is set to hit theaters on November 23, 2018.