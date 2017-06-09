The closest Edgar Wright has come to making a sequel is his Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy, the unofficial series of genre films loosely tied together by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost (and ice cream). But would he consider making a sequel to one of his most popular films?

Maybe, Wright answers. And only one of his films really lends itself to a sequel: the second in the Cornetto Trilogy, the buddy cop comedy Hot Fuzz.

In the press cycle for his upcoming film Baby Driver, Wright discussed the possibility of directing a sequel to sequel to 2007’s Hot Fuzz, and reteaming with Pegg and Frost for another Cornetto go-around. He told Movieweb:

“I’ve definitely had some ideas and me and Simon have even talked about it at points, but it’s that thing of, do I want to spend three years of my life doing that? Or do I wanna, if I have the opportunity to tell a new story, would I do that? If somebody said to me, if Baby Driver 2, if that kind of came up, it would be like, ‘I have ideas.’ I would never say never, and you’re not wrong to say that that’s the one that you could do further installments.”

The “never say never” mantra is not a super strong defense upon which I can hang this article, but hey, whatever it takes to make a return to Sandford. Though I’m guessing a Hot Fuzz sequel would take place in a different sleepy, nefarious British town than the one featured in the original film. Wright threw around a few possibilities for the plot to a sequel, but it sounds more like daydreams he’s had than actual concrete discussions for a Hot Fuzz 2:

“‘Hot Fuzz’ I think is the only one of the Cornetto trilogy that you could do a follow-up. The tricky thing with a lot of sequels, and especially comedy sequels, is once characters have finished an arc. You know, in Hot Fuzz Danny Butterman especially, Nicholas Angel becomes less of an automaton and becomes more human and Nick Frost’s character becomes less of a simpleton and more of a badass. So then the thing is like, when that’s your starting point for the next one, where do you go from there?”

For now, it seems like Wright isn’t too convinced that he would be on board to direct a sequel to any film of his. “I think the thing with sequels is that I’ve always been looking for what’s next?” Wright said. “And the thing with any movie is, it’s going to take up at least two years of your life. Maybe three. So, when you’ve got youth on your side, and I’m already in my forties now, it’s like, I guess I would rather be telling new stories than revisiting old ones.”

To be fair, Wright is killing it at the original film game. Each of his films — apart from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which was based on a series of graphic novels — have been a refreshing escape from a movie industry increasingly crowded by superhero films, reboots, and unnecessary movie franchises. Baby Driver looks to be yet another great entry into the Wright filmography.

Baby Driver zooms into theaters on June 28.