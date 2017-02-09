Cool Stuff is your geek-a-rific Holiday shopping guide published all year round. In today’s edition, we take a look at a custom “The Cast of Star Wars Rogue One” action figure from Forces of Dorkness, Glen Brogan‘s Gremlins 2 print, Ommegang’s new Game of Thrones beer, Clark Orr‘s Pop Culture Postage screenprints, Medicom’s Spider-Man: Homecoming action figure, Hellboy ReAction Figures from Super 7, Kay Jewelers’ replica of Jyn’s necklace from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story., and Joseph Harrold‘s minimalistic Westworld poster.

Clark Orr’s Pop Culture Postage

Last week at Gallery 1988, Clark Orr opened his solo art show Pop Culture Postage. Some of the coolest prints, like the Back to the Future II stamp, are already long sold out. But you can find the remaining stock online at the G88 website.

The Cast of Star Wars Rogue One Action Figure

Forces Of Dorkness has made a limited edition The Cast of Star Wars Rogue One action figure.

Spoiler alert….at the end of the movie they all die, and now they are a collectible (well their ashes are). So after I hopped in a space ship and flew across the galaxy far far away and scooped up their remians I slapped them in a baggie. Each package is 6″ x 10″ x 1.5″ and ready to hang.

Limited to 10 pieces, available for only $25.

HBO and Ommegang New Game of Thrones Beer

Brewery Ommegang and HBO announced its eighth Game of Thrones-inspired beer, Bend the Knee, a golden ale brewed with honey that will become available around Memorial Day. According to a HBO Global Licensing press release, the 9% ABV beer from the Duvel-owned, Cooperstown, NY-based brewery will be available in three collectible 750ml bottles, “all finished in matte black and adorned with one of the three Great House sigils: Stark, Targaryen, or Lannister” (which you can see in the gallery below).

The three-bottle design is meant to commemorate a realm headed to war at the end of Game of Thrones sixth season on HBO, and the “coming melee” involving the three houses in this year’s penultimate season.

Hellboy ReAction Figures

Super7’s Hellboy ReAction Figures series features the Mike Mignola-designed comic book versions of Hellboy, Abe Sapien, Liz Sherman and Lobster Johnson. You can buy them now on the Super7 webstore for $15 each or all four for $60.

Glen Brogan’s Gremlins 2 Print

We’ve already posted about Glen Brogan‘s officially licensed Gremlins 2 Mondo screenprinted poster, but it sold out fast. The artist has some Artist Proof copies he’s selling on his website. Sized 18″ x 24″, this five color screen print on high quality paper was an edition of 150. There are 40 artists proofs available, signed and shipped for only $45. Act fast!

Medicom Spider-Man: Homecoming Action Figure

Japanese toymaker Medicom has unveiled their Spider-Man: Homecoming figure, described as 150mm tall, coming with three head sculpts (one of them being Tom Holland’s likeness unmasked), removable hands, and accessories such as a separate mask and shooting webs. The line of toys is called Mafex, which has produced figures for many other DC and Marvel characters in the past. The figure is being sold for $60, and isn’t available to ship to the US until a few months after the actual film is released.

Kay Jewelers Rogue One Necklace

Kay Jewlers is selling a version of Jyn Erso’s kyber pendant from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which may make a great Valentine’s Day gift for your Star Wars-obsessed girlfriend/wife. They have two different versions, a couture 14K rose gold version and a Quartz Sterling Silver/14K Plated version.

Inspired by Star Wars™ Rogue One, this powerful necklace for her features a natural quartz set in 14K rose gold. A round diamond shines on each side of the pendant for a total weight of 1/8 carat. The pendant is suspended from a 36-inch cable chain. The Silver version a quartz in a sterling silver setting, plated with 14K rose gold. The pendant glides along a 17-inch cable chain.

The Gold version costs a whopping $3,399.00, while the silver version is a lot more affordable at $199.00. StarWars.com has an article on the making of these necklaces.

Joseph Harrold’s Westworld Poster

And one last print for today, this one comes via our friends at Poster Posse. Joseph Harrold has created a poster for HBO’s Westworld which is similar in design to the Olly Moss Star Wars trilogy set. You can buy a 12×18 copy of this poster on the artist’s Etsy page for $20.