In today’s edition we take a look at an awesome three-poster screenprint for Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight trilogy, the Egg Attack Darth Vader statue from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a limited edition fine chine tea set replicating Mrs. Potts and Chip from Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, Gentle Giant’s very cute Rocket and Groot statue from the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series and a highly detailed Robocop 3 action figure which talks and comes with a remote control.

Star Wars Rogue One Darth Vader Egg Attack Action Figure

This egg attack action figure is a recreation of Darth Vader from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He has his LED light-emitting device on the chest and that familiar breathing sound. The cape and vest are made with real fabrics and it includes 3 pairs of extra hands and Vader’s lightsaber. This figure features 26 points of articulation. He stands 6-inches tall.

Constructed with compound material and painted with expert technique, perfectly representing the texture of Darth Vader’s armor and clothing Darth Vader helmet’s interior biochemistry, chest life-supporting device and LED light up belt are built with intricate details Also has built-in dual-speed breathing sound effects officially licensed by Lucas and a red LED lightsaber to recreate Darth Vader in all his glory To complete your display, Beast Kingdom Toy has included a classical Carbon-Freezing Chamber light up figure stand.

Available on Amazon for around $126.

Beauty and the Beast Limited Edition Fine China Tea Set

Sure, Cool Stuff is mostly toys, collectibles and screen prints, but we aren’t limited to just those categories. So why not a Fine China set? To coincide with the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie, Disney is releasing a Limited Edition Fine China Tea Set with replicas of Mrs. Potts and Chip.

Romance brewing The dining room proudly presents this limited edition fine china tea set inspired by Disney’s live action retelling of Beauty and the Beast. Be our guest and join Mrs. Potts and Chip for a deliciously delightful brew.

This set is limited to 2000 copies and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. Set includes Mrs. Potts teapot, Chip cup plus three additional cups, and four saucers. Mrs. Potts features attached golden loop with green ceramic feather charm and cut out detailing around rim and lid. The set comes in elegant presentation box with satin lining, and lid. Available for $249.99 on Disney.com.

Groot and Rocket Animated Statue

Gentle Giant has announced a Groot and Rocket Animated Statue which is very cute. I don’t even watch the Disney XD animated series and would love to own these figures.

Some things in the Universe just belong together: peanut butter and jelly, biscuits and gravy AND Rocket and Groot! The Marvel Universe’s favorite dynamic duo come to life in a most animated way with the new Groot and Rocket animated statue from Gentle Giant LTD. Pairing perfectly with your animated Star-Lord statue, Groot and Rocket continue to cross the cosmos as vital and inseparable members of Peter Quill’s Guardians of the Galaxy team. The world’s favorite talking tree and sarcastic space raccoon are together in this delightfully fun 2-for-1 addition to your Marvel Animated Statue line from Gentle Giant LTD. The Groot and Rocket Animated Statue was digitally sculpted and carefully printed on state of the art 3D Systems 3D printers. The high-resolution prints were then used in the creation of prototypes needed to produce this animated collectible. Each animated statue is hand-cast, hand-painted, and hand-numbered with a limited edition certificate of authenticity. Make mine Marvel!

Scheduled for quarter 2 of 2017, and available for pre-order for $64.99.

RoboCop 3 Movie HD Masterpiece Remote Control Talking Action Figure

The RoboCop 3 Movie HD Masterpiece Action Figure is a highly detailed 1:4 scale action figure of RoboCop from RoboCop 3. It comes with a remote control head, holster, and voice functions!

This is the definitive version of RoboCop, taking its appearance from actor Robert John Burke’s portrayal of the character in the RoboCop 3 film from 1993, and it even includes an incredible array of accessories and interchangeable parts, like a helmeted head sculpt that features 3 interchangeable facial expressions and another head sculpt showing Robert John Burke’s face! The Robert John Burke head sculpt was created with advanced multi-layer painting techniques to showcase his nervous facial expression with visible blood veins as a result from the prolonged connection of his head to the electronics and wires, while also giving a dedicated skin texture feeling – perfect for recreating the scene while RoboCop was under repair. 8 interchangeable hand parts are included with this figure (1 pair of fists, 1 pair of relaxed hands with movable fingers, 1 pair of gun holding hands, 1 right hand with a pointing index finger, 1 right hand with needle weapon interface), a changeable left gun arm, and even a jetpack with moving mechanical parts, detailed pipes, and wires for recreating the scene from RoboCop 3 where the hero takes flight. Ages 14 and up. An amazing inclusion, this action figure features remote control capabilities for moving RoboCop’s head left to right, opening and closing the gun holster, and speaking the 3 included phrases from the movie. A nearly unprecedented level of detail is contained within this figure, as the armor of RoboCop complements every shape of a muscular man’s body from all angles, embellished with aerodynamic, geometric lines and forms to precisely reflect how a man’s body works when it is in motion. To accurately reproduce RoboCop’s iconic vibrant metal armor with full texture as shown in the movie, the figure has been applied with premium grade industrial “Chameleon” metallic color via advance spray-painting techniques. Finished with a crystal metallic coating on the armor, this amazing action figure will reflect a mixture of vivid colors under different light sources. Other parts of the armor, including the neck, forearms, inner body, waist, and lower body, are mainly in softer pure black plastic for better flexibility. The figure requires 3x “AAA” batteries (included), while the remote control featuring the OCP logo in 3D requires 2x “AAA” batteries (included). Figure comes complete with custom made RoboCop figure stand with engraved OCP logo. Sculpted by Scuderia.

RoboCop speaks the following 3 phrases: “You are under arrest,” “You have the right to remain silent,” and “Dead or alive, you are coming with me.” The figure will be released sometime in February 2017 and is available for preorder for $548.

Dark Knight Trilogy Poster Set

Krzysztof Domaradzki created this three print set tribute to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Unfortunately, it was a private commission and isn’t available to the general public. But you can head over to the artist’s Behance page to see the artwork in full, see how the posters came about through some progression images and maybe even grab a high-res version for your desktop or mobile wallpaper needs.