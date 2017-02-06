We are excited to exclusively premiere a new screenprint from Bottleneck Gallery, comic book artist Lee Garbett’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens-inspired screenprint. Also we have to show you the cool Vinyl record release with Dan Mumford cover art.

Bottleneck Gallery is once again teaming with ACME Archives to release a new Star Wars screenprint. The new print is from popular British comic book artist Lee Garbett (2000 AD, The Outsiders, Batgirl) and takes on Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The 24 X 36 inch screen print comes in two different versions. The blue regular version is an edition of 225 and will be sold for $50. The red variant is an edition of 100 and will sell for $60. Both screenprints will be on sale on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 12:00pm eastern time on the Bottleneck website. I love the colors on these.

I Am Shark is releasing the soundtrack to Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a limited edition vinyl release, complete with Dan Mumford‘s illustrated AMC Theaters poster artwork. The soundtrack is being releaed in four different collectible covers incorporating some of the artwork from those weekly posters. Inside the vinyl cases is exclusive new sleeve art featuring one of the most iconic emotional moments from the film: Kylo Ren killing Han Solo on Starkiller Base catwalk, watching his father plummet to his doom.

I Am Shark is beyond ecstatic to announce the 2xLP collector’s edition release of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Music composed by the legendary John Williams and his return to the series, whose iconic sounds and themes create an entire world to themselves in the Star Wars Universe. An array of stunning artwork accompanies this record from the UK’s Dan Mumford, presented in four different collectable covers that share an inner gatefold piece. Also includes a 12? cover art print and writeup from The Force Awakens director & producer JJ Abrams. This insert is perfect for framing up on your wall, while the record is added to your record collection! “The expansive, dramatic passages are as full-bodied as one would hope for a film as epic as The Force Awakens, but the attention to detail within the score – and the exquisitely recorded performance – make the results a subtle and engaging listen.” * The bombastic score was recorded over 12 sessions scattered in a five-month period of 2015, and is the first of the Star Wars films to feature a 90-piece free-lance orchestra. The theme for Snoke was recorded by a 24-voice men’s chorus. Special guest conductor, Gustavo Dudamel conducted the opening and end title music for the film at Williams’ request.

I Am Shark’s collector’s edition of The Force Awakens is on sale now. You can visit the I Am Shark official website for more information. I’m glad I don’t collect vinyl records because if I did I’d have to own this complete set.