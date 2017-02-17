Cool Stuff is your geekarific Holiday shopping guide published all year round. In today’s edition of Cool Stuff we’ll take a look at Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series Poe Dameron Electronic Helmet, Funko’s Guardians of the Galaxy pin mate figures, A cool Stranger Things screenprint from MB, an illustrated A Nightmare on Elm Street t-shirt, Hot Toys’ Batman sixth scale figure from Suicide Squad, Ape Meets Girls’ Planet of the Apes screenprint and more.

Star Wars Black Series Poe Dameron Electronic Helmet

Hasbro unveiled the Star Wars Black Series Poe Dameron Electronic Helmet, an authentically-detailed replica of the Resistance pilot’s headpiece from Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The helmet replica comes complete with a surround sound speaker system that inserts you in the audio of an X-Wing battle and puts you in touch with BB-8. The helmet will retail for $79.99 when its released later this year.

Stranger Things Screenprint By MB

Montreal-based illustrator Marie B. is selling this Stranger Things screenprint on her online store. It’s 5-colors, printed on 18×24 manilla paper, a signed and numbered edition of 65.

Hot Toys Batman Suicide Squad 1/6th Scale Figure

Hot Toys has debuted its latest Batman figure, based on the character’s brief appearance in Suicide Squad. This figure boasts a wired cape that can be posed in any number of ways to make the dark knight look really cool and epic.

The movie-accurate figure is expertly crafted based on the Caped Crusader’s appearance in the film, featuring a masked head sculpt with 3 interchangeable eye pieces and lower faces, a body that highlights Batman’s toned, muscular physique, meticulously detailed Batsuit equipped with a specially tailored wired cape allowing Batman to make stylish poses, a range of detailed Batman gadgets and weapons, and a Suicide Squad-themed dynamic figure stand perfect for aerial poses.

The figure comes with three interchangeable eye pieces, three interchangeable lower faces capturing the character’s facial expressions, featuring specialized muscular body with over 30 points of articulations, eight pieces of interchangeable gloved hands, a specially tailored wired black cape with new cuttings and weathering effects, a utility belt, a pair of black forearm gauntlets, a pair of black boots, a grapple gun with interchangeable tips, a grenade gun with two grenade ammos (in closed mode and opened mode), an underwater breathing mask attachable to Batman’s cowl and a Batman symbol branding iron.

The figure will be available in quarter three of four of 2017.

Nightmare on Elm Street T-Shirt

TeeVillain is selling this cool A Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired illustrated t-shirt. Available for $11 and up.

Guardians of the Galaxy Pin Mates

Funko’s Playmobil-inspired Pin Mates collection is adding the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Defend the Milky Way Galaxy from harm with new Guardians of the Galaxy Pin Mate™ figures. Every character-inspired figure is marked with an individual number within the Marvel Pin Mate™ series – on the packaging as well as on the bottom of each figure’s circular base: Star-Lord (#21), Gamora (#22), Drax the Destroyer (#23), Groot (#24), and Rocket Raccoon (#25). Measuring just 2-inches tall, there’s no mistaking – these figures may be small, but they’re mighty … in awesomeness! Each pint-sized, wooden Pin Mate™ figure captures the character’s classic appearance with hand-painted, 360-degree artwork that includes some decal elements.

Available now for around $8 each.

Ape Meets Girl’s Planet of the Apes Screenprint

Grey Matter Art has released a Planet of the Apes screenprint from artist ApeMeetsGirl Kevin Wilson. The regular edition is available for $45, while the more limited and different color variant is available for $55.