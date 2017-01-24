In today’s edition of Cool Stuff, we take a look at a new line of limited edition t-shirts celebrating director Alfred Hitchcock, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tiki mugs, Parks and Rec Funko Pop figures, Hot Toy’s sixth scale R2-D2 figure, Disney VHS notebooks, a cute He-Man and Battlecat Dorbz Ridez, some great prints inspired by Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda, a Star Wars Death Star and TIE Fighter pin dot tie and a highly detailed sixth scale Star Trek Bones figure.

Fright-Rags’ Alfred Hitchcock T-Shirt Collection

Fright Rags is celebrating the Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock with a collection of four new t-shirts.

Nathan Thomas Milliner’s design features references to many of Htichcock’s works, Justin Osbourn pays homage to Psycho’s iconic shower scene, Abrar Ajmal conjures up The Birds, and Christopher Franchi will give you Vertigo. Osbourn’s art is also available on hoodies and baseball tees.

The Alfred Hitchcock Collection is on sale now at Fright-Rags.com for $27. All four designs are in stock and ready to ship, but quantities are limited.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Geeki Tiki Glasses

Pop culture tiki mugs seem to be a growing trend. ThinkGeek sells some Star Wars tiki mugs, while Mondo unveiled their line of Alien tikiwear. The next set of Beeline Creative’s Geeki Tikis is based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The pictured mini shot glass-style stackable tikis of Shredder, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Donatello will be a Loot Crate exclusive in this month’s box. I’m sure normal sized mugs are probably also in the works.

Parks And Rec Funko Pops

At the London Toy Fair, Funko released concept art for their new Parks and Recreation Pops. The first wave will include Andy, Leslie, Ron, Tom, April, and Lil Sebastian. These should get a release sometime in the Summer 2017.

Hot Toys 1:6 scale R2-D2 Collectible Figure

I have so many sixth scale R2-D2 figures at this point that I wasn’t sure that anyone would produce one that I would need in my collection. Well, Hot Toys has announced a new sixth scale R2-D2 figure as part of their Star Wars: The Force Awakens line of the Movie Masterpiece Series which has some fantastic light up and sound effect functions. Watch the video above. The figure features:

Meticulously crafted diecast metal dome

Touch LED light-up functions (15 LED lights, battery operated)

Greatly detailed mechanical construction with 10 points of articulations

Specially applied weathering effects

Remote controlled sound effect function featuring 12 iconic R2-D2 sounds

Approximately 18cm tall

This figure will be released late 2017 or early 2018.

Disney VHS Notebooks

Disneyland is reportedly selling this VHS tape-inspired notebooks featuring cover art from the classic video cassette tape releases. Unfortunately, I have found no way to buy these online as they are not in the Disney Parks app store.

He-Man with Battle Cat Dorbz Ridez

Funko is releasing He-Man with Battle Cat Dorbz Ridez as 5,000 piece limited edition exclusive to Funko-Shop.com.

***LIMIT ONE PER CUSTOMER*** By the power of Grayskull… it’s He-Man in his battle armor, along with his loyal feline companion, Battle Cat! They’re ready to head into battle against their enemies and defeat them with their cuteness!

Available now for $25.

We don’t typically feature items outside the realm of movies and television, but I thought these video game prints were worth showcasing. The Path of the Plumber and the Path of the Adventurer, inspired by Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda, were created by French artist Tim and are being sold by Geek-Art.

Death Star & TIE Fighter Pin Dot Tie

It’s hard to show your geekiness in dress-up wardrobe, but it’s becoming easier. ThinkGeek is selling a Death Star and TIE Fighter pin dot tie which is subtle enough to wear with a suit.

When you dress up in your Imperial best you want to have somewhere to be. You can’t just look this fancy and do nothing but sit in your living quarters. No, no. You’ve got people to impress – hopefully Lord Vader because we aren’t a fan of being on his bad side. Doesn’t end well most days. The Death Star & Tie Fighter Pin Dot Tie features a dark red tie and the Empire’s bread and butter weapons of Death Star and TIE Fighter in a black design. Make sure you’re fighting that Rebel scum in your Sunday best. If you’re going to blow up a planet, you might as well look good doing it!

This officially-licensed piece of Star Wars merchandise is a ThinkGeek exclusive. Made from 100% silk and sold for $54.99.

Harry Potter-Themed Bath Soaps

The Etsy page TeaSoapBooks has created some hand-mixed Harry Potter-themed bath soaps based on the Wizarding World’s potions and drinks. The soaps include: Butterbeer, Pumpkin Juice, Elixir of Life (White Tea), Amortentia (Sparkling Rose Tea) and Polyjuice Potion (Green Tea Cucumber). I want to bath in Butterbeer bath soap. The Etsy page sells the soaps for $10 each of the five pack for $48.

Bones 1:6 Scale Star Trek Figure

QMX is releasing a Leonard “Bones” McCoy Star Trek: The Original Series 1:6 scale articulated figure line.

Leonard “Bones” McCoy was the chief medical officer for starship Enterprise’s five-year mission. This 1:6-scale figure re-creates this iconic character in exquisite 1:6 detail. Standing approximately 12 inches tall, every element, from his 23rd century tunic to his custom black boots, is authentically reproduced. The original portrait sculpt of DeForest Kelley as Dr. McCoy has an authentic, hand-painted likeness.

The QMx Bones 1:6 Scale Articulated Figure includes more than 30 points of articulation, hand-painted head sculpt, magnets sewn into the pants to allow the magnetic phaser and communicator to be worn without the belt, a Star Trek Delta Symbol Display Base and much more. Bones joins Captain James T. Kirk and Mr. Spock in this line of figures. For preorder for $179.95.