Cool Stuff is your geekarific pop culture holiday shopping guide published all year round. In today’s Cool Stuff we take a look at Hasbro’s foot-tall Dancing Baby Groot figure from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2., LEGO Brick Headz of Belle and Beast from Beauty and the Beast, Patrick Wong’s Star Wars-inspired vinyl art release ST-60, ApeMeetsGirl’s awesome 80’s inspired Totoro giclee print, an awesome Batman: Arkham Origins statue, a limited edition Beauty and the Beast “enchanted rose” glass from the Alamo Drafthouse, NECA’s new 12-inch Shin Godzilla figure, and a series of Peanuts prints for Valentine’s Day.

Hasbro’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Danging Baby Groot Figure

How cute. Just announced by Hasbro, this 11.5-inch electronic Baby Groot figure will hit stores in Spring 2017.

“I Am Groot.” Start grooving to the music like GROOT with this sound-detecting and limb-shaking DANCING GROOT! Watch as this 11.5-inch electronic figure lights up when it plays and dances to a music clip from the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: VOL. 2 soundtrack. Turn on your own tunes and keep the beat going with DANCING GROOT, which can detect external music too. While your favorite jam is playing, GROOT’s eyes light up and his roots move to the music. Requires 3 AA batteries, included.

This figure will be available at most major retailers and on HasbroToyShop.com for a retail price of $34.99.

Totoro: 80’s Child

Sketchpad Gallery recently held a Totoro art tribute show, and I wanted to highlight these pieces by ApeMeetsGirl. All nine of Kevin Wilson’s pop culture Totoro pieces made for Miyazaki Spirit are archived on this 18″ x 24″ giclee print on Entrada Rag 300gsm, limited edition of 100. Although I wish they released these guys seperately, this is a cure piece for a lover of Miyazaki’s work. Available for $80.

Beauty and the Beast LEGO Brick Headz

LEGO has revealed LEGO Brick Headz figures based on Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast

“LEGO’s new line of BrickHeadz sets feature fun and stylized versions of iconic characters from movies, TV series, games and comics, reimagined in colorful brick form using LEGO System bricks with distinct details for a humorous twist.

The Belle set includes colorful LEGO System bricks that “recreate all of her iconic details from the classic Disney animation Beauty and the Beast, including buildable flowing hair with a ribbon and earrings.” The Beast set also features colorful bricks with buildable mane and horns. Each set will retail for $9.99, available March 1st 2017 in LEGO Stores and on their website.

Limited Edition “Enchanted Rose” Beauty and the Beast Glass

Speaking of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, if you buy a ticket to select shows at the Alamo Drafthouse, you’ll get a limited edition “Enchanted Rose” glass featuring artwork by Chris Bilheimer.

Snoopy Valentine’s Day Prints

I’m not a big Snoopy/Peanuts fan but your loved one might be. Dark Hall Mansion is once again releasing Peanuts prints to coincide with Valentine’s Day. The prints go on sale on Friday, February 3rd 2017 at 12:30pm Pacific Time. “Friends Are Always There” by Dan May is a 18? x 24? Giclee, Edition of 280, sold for $65. The variant edition is $95 and an edition of 50. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Charlie Brown” by Steve Thomas is a 18? x 24? Giclee, Edition of 280, sold for $65. Tje variant is $95, edition of only 50. And finally, “Love Forever” by Mike DuBois is a 12? x 12? Screenprint, Edition of 195, sold for $45 with a variant edition of 175, sold for $60.

Batman: Arkham Origins Statue

Sideshow Collectibles and Prime 1 Studio have teamed up to produce this awesome Batman: Arkham Origins statue.

When his parents were gunned down in front of him, young Bruce Wayne resolved to rid Gotham City of the criminal element that took their lives. He trained extensively to achieve mental and physical perfection, in addition to mastering martial arts, detective techniques, and criminal psychology. Dressing as a bat to prey on criminals’ fears, Batman fights crimes with the aid of specialized gadgets and vehicles, operating out of his secret Batcave below Wayne Manor. Two years into his career as the Batman, Bruce Wayne finds himself the 50 million dollar target of eight deadly assassins, all contracted by Black Mask. Upon confronting a member of the GCPD, Batman also finds his best chance at having an ally.

The Batman Statue stands approximately 34 inches tall, featuring high-quality translucent resin for a lifelike skin effect, an alternate normal portrait, alternate angry portrait, interchangeable fist, interchangeable hand holding Batclaw, interchangeable hand holding Batarang, exclusive moveable Deathstroke Mask and exclusive interchangeable hand holding Deathstroke Mask. Expected to Ship in the first quarter of 2018. Preorder now for $964.99. Limited edition of 800.

Patrick Wong’s ST-60

Patrick Wong’s latest release titled “ST-60” is inspired by Star Wars Stormtrooper.

“Patrick Wong announces his latest art figure preorder for “ST-60”, a visual mashup of the Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet and the Akai MPC60 sampler. The new release should appeal to fans of Star Wars and music producers who worked with MPCs during lives. The “ST-60” is the followup version to his own piece “ST-1200″ completed back in December of 2015. Due to the popularity of that artwork, Wong decided to produce a small limited edition run of figures in a similar strategy but this time fusing the Stormtrooper with the popular MPC60 12-bit sampling drum machine first released in 1988.”

Available on patrickwong.bigcartel.com until February 4th, 2017, this limited edition figure is priced at $145, with each piece individually numbered, and includes an accessory “floppy disk”. Expected to ship in the beginning of March 2017.

NECA Shin Godzilla Figure

NECA has produced a new Godzilla figure based on the 2016 Japanese blockbuster 2016 movie Shin Godzilla. Measuring 6? tall and 12” long from head to tail and over 30 points of articulation, including an articulated tail! It will hit stores in May 2017.

And finally, Tim Doyle has revealed the next print in his Shiny Object series which is ALSO the next print in Nakatomi’s PENNY PRINT series.

Launching at the same time as the above print (Friday 2/3 2pm Central), we’ll offer this print first come, first served for just ONE PENNY! The only catch is that you ALSO order another poster or t-shirt at the same time. Now…if only there was a really cool poster coming out on Friday at 2pm Central time? Gosh, it’s just on the tip of my tongue…

The K2-So print measures 12×16 and will be signed and numbered by Tim Doyle in a limited edition of 200! Printed on high-quality coldpress natural water color paper with ultrachrome archival inks. Available this Friday on Nakatomi.