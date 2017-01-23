In today’s edition of Cool Stuff, we take a look at a cool screenprint commission for The Guest, SHAG: The Collected Works hard cover book, a life-size replica Alien skull from Aliens, Hot Toys’ sixth scale Daredevil figure, Funko Pop figures for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, and Rey & Finn collectible figures for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Karl Fitzgerald’s The Guest Screenprint Poster

Artist Karl Fitzgerald created this colorful 18 x 36 screen print for The Guest. The regular orange edition is a numbered edition of 100, while the purple variant is a numbered edition of 50. Both are available through The Commissioners Club until they sell out.

Kotobukiya Star Wars Force Awakens Rey & Finn Artfx Statue Set

With the barrage of Star Wars merchandise, it’s a surprise there haven’t been too many good collectible statues/figures of Rey and Finn from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Hot Toys is producing some good scaled figures, but they are expensive. Kotobukiya have announced they will be releasing a Star Wars Force Awakens Rey & Finn Artfx Statue Set in August 2017.

A KOTOBUKIYA Japanese import! Star Wars ARTFX+ Statues bring you all of the quality and detailing that you expect from an ARTFX release in a great smaller scale perfect for collecting! Kotobukiya has brought you a range of characters from Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens with an emphasis on the Dark Side and the First Order, but now the Resistance is bolstered by a tremendous new two pack featuring the film’s newest generation of heroes: REY AND FINN! Both are making their ARTFX+ debuts in this dynamic set that captures the characters in their most iconic Force Awakens appearances: Rey wears her billowy scavenger outfit with loose-fitting clothing and wraps while Finn covers his dusty black shirt and trousers with Poe Dameron’s signature brown jacket with red and silver accents. They both come ready for action as Finn wields the blaster given to him by Han Solo and Rey stands on guard with her staff. But that’s not all. These highly detailed 1/10th scale figures even come with interchangeable arm and weapon parts so that either one can wield Luke Skywalker’s blue lightsaber! Both Rey and Finn have magnets in their feet for extra stability on their included metal display bases. These fun-to-assemble, pre-painted snap-fit kits can be put together easily in seconds without glue or modeling skill, and are perfect for a wide range of Star Wars fans. Join the Resistance with Finn and Rey and add them to your Force Awakens ARTFX+ collection from Kotobukiya!

These Japanese imports are for preorder on Amazon for around $140.

SHAG: The Collected Works

Many of you probably know the artist named SHAG, best known for his midcentury modernism illustrations which include a lot of work for Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks. Next month AMMO Books will be releasing SHAG: The Collected Works in hardcover.

Including an introduction by author and expert on 1960s and ’70s youth culture, Domenic Priore, SHAG: The Collected Works serves as a curated catalogue of Shag’s creativity of the past three decades. Travel through Shag’s creativity chronologically, enjoying themed creations from over the years, including Cocktails & Games, Mythical & Mystical Creatures, Rock-and-Roll, and Pop Culture. A collection of previously unseen Disney-inspired work will grace the pages of this one-of-a-kind book, as well as a behind-the-scenes look into Shag’s studio in Palm Springs. SHAG: The Collected Works contains collaborations with impressive design entities, including typography creation with prolific type foundry House Industries. Shag’s work has been showcased in solo exhibitions around the world, including exhibitions in Japan, Australia, Europe, the United States, and South America. Two retail locations, in Palm Springs and West Hollywood, offer his huge fan base the opportunity to purchase exclusive prints, as well as a marvelous smattering of merchandise, including handbags, pillows, glassware, jewelry, and the odd signature ukulele.

The 192-page book hits stores on February 15th 2017. You can preorder it now on Amazon for around $30.

Aliens Replica Alien Skull

NECA is producing a life-size replica alien skull from Aliens.

Add the ultimate trophy to your collection with this massive Xenomorph Skull replica!Based on the deadly creatures from the classic Aliens movie, this incredible piece measures 36” long and comes with a display stand for tabletop use or wall mounting. The Xenomorph Skull Foam Replica is made of durable foam rubber and latex that’s carefully hand-painted for extra eerie detail. Stand requires minor assembly; instructions included.

The foam replica will ship later this year. Available for preorder on Amazon for around $350.

Daredevil Sixth-Scale Figure

Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles will be released a Daredevil Sixth-Scale Figure featuring the authentic and detailed likeness of Daredevil in Marvel’s Daredevil season 2. The figure will come with a Daredevil helmeted head sculpt with two interchangeable lower faces capturing the character’s facial expressions (neutral and angry expression), over 30 points of articulation in the body of the figure, six pieces of interchangeable gloved hands, a meticulously tailored Daredevil suit with detailed patterns and layers, a thigh holster for Billy Club, a pair of black boots, a pair of Billy Clubs, including one in extended mode and another in nunchaku mode, as well as a specially designed diorama figure base with backdrop Daredevil nameplate and Daredevil-themed backdrop.

The Daredevil Sixth-Scale Figure will be available sometime between July 2017 and September 2017. You can pre-order it now for $229.99 at Sideshow Collectibles.

Guardians Vol. 2 Funko Pop Figures

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won’t hit theaters until this Summer, Funko has already revealed a look at their POP figures for Star Lord, Rocket, Drax, Gamora, Baby Groot, and a few new characters like Taserface and Mantis. Available on Amazon.