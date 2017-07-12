Cyclops Print Works will be releasing three brand new Pixar serigraphs at D23 Expo 2017 this weekend, including /Film favorite JC Richard‘s beautiful tribute to the short film Piper, as well as prints for Inside Out and Cars 3. We are excited to exclusively premiere them for you here today. Hit the jump to see them all now and find out where and when you can buy them.

The three new Pixar serigraphs will be available this weekend at D23 Expo 2017 beginning Friday, at the Cyclops Print Works booth, which is located in Hall B.

Cyclops Print Works Print #66 is Piper by artist JC Richard. This 13 color Serigraph is printed on 27.75” x 11” Strongstuff 320 gsm paper, hand-numbered with an authenticity seal and limited to only 250 copies. JC Richard will be doing signings/remarques on the Piper piece at the booth this year:

Friday: 11-12, 4:30-5:30

Sat: 12:30-1:30, 5-6

Sun: 11:30-12:30, 3:30-4:30

Cyclops Print Works Print #65 is Cars 3 by another /Film favorite artist Tom Whalen. This stunning 12 color serigraph print is done on standard 24″ x 36″ Stardream Citrine 285 gsm paper with a varnish finish. Hand-numbered with an authenticity seal and limited to only 150 copies.

Cyclops Print Works Print #36 is “I’m Falling For a Very Long Time Into a Pit” is a print from Inside Out – one of the posters on display at Riley’s Dream Production Studios (we even wrote about it in our Inside Out Easter eggs as it’s a fun reference to Vertigo). Pixar artist Craig Foster signed all copies of the print. Three-color split-fountain serigraphed on 18×24 inch paper with Split-Fountain with a varnish finish on Strongstuff 320 gsm Authenticity Seal Paper.

Also at D23 Expo 2017, Cyclops Print Works will be releasing some variants from their “Never Grow Up” collaboration with Mondo and Oh My Disney. You can see the 8 variant editions from the Never Grow Up show that were held back for release at D23 below. All prints will be available from upon opening at D23 2017 at Cyclops Print Works booth #S7 on Friday, July 14, 2017.



Cyclops Print Works X Mondo Print #06T – ?????? (Baymax) by Ken Taylor

Size: 24″x36″

Technique: Serigraph | 12 colors + Metallics

Edition Size: Limited Edition of 196

Features: Hand-Numbered in Japanese | Metallic Inks

Paper: Cougar Natural 100 C

Printed by: D&L Screenprinting

Officially Licensed by Disney

Cyclops Print Works X Mondo Print #12V – Bambi Variant Edition D23 by Laurent Durieux

Size: 24″x36″

Technique: Serigraph | 16 Colors

Edition Size: Limited Edition of 225

Features: Hand-Numbered

Paper: Cougar Natural 100 C

Printed by: D&L Screenprinting

Officially Licensed by Disney

Cyclops Print Works X Mondo Print #13V – Alice in Wonderland Dormouse Variant Edition D23 by Tom Whalen

Size: 24″x36″

Technique: Serigraph | 12 Colors

Edition Size: Limited Edition of 250

Features: Hand-Numbered | Die-Cut Edges | Printed-Backing

Paper: Cougar Natural 100 C

Printed by: D&L Screenprinting

Officially Licensed by Disney

(there is a front and back image)

Cyclops Print Works X Mondo Print #14V – Gravity Falls Variant Edition D23 by Dave Perillo

Size: 18″x24″

Technique: Serigraph | 8 Colors

Edition Size: Limited Edition of 155

Features: Hand-Numbered

Paper: Cougar Natural 100 C

Printed by: D&L Screenprinting

Officially Licensed by Disney

Cyclops Print Works X Mondo Print #24A – The Lion King Art Print Edition D23 by Matt Taylor

Size: 24″x36″

Technique: Serigraph | 8 Colors

Edition Size: Limited Edition of 200

Features: Hand-Numbered | Split-Fountain | Varnish-Finish | Authenticity Seal

Paper: Strongstuff 320 gsm

Printed by: Eclipse Workshop

Officially Licensed by Disney

Cyclops Print Works X Mondo Print #27V – The Skeleton Dance Variant Edition D23 by Brandon Holt

Size: 24″x18”

Technique: Serigraph | 1 Color

Edition Size: Limited Edition of 130

Features: Hand-Numbered | Metallic Inks

Paper: House Black

Printed by: D&L Screenprinting

Officially Licensed by Disney

Cyclops Print Works X Mondo Print #29V – 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea Variant Edition D23 by Martin Ansin

Size: 12″x36”

Technique: Serigraph | 8 Colors

Edition Size: Limited Edition of 195

Features: Hand-Numbered |Split-Fountain | Metallic Inks

Paper: French Construction Grout Grey 100lb

Printed by: D&L Screenprinting

Officially Licensed by Disney

Cyclops Print Works X Mondo Print #32V – The Wind in the Willows Variant Edition D23 by JC Richard

Size: 36″x12”

Technique: Serigraph | 13 Colors

Edition Size: Limited Edition of 150

Features: Hand-Numbered

Paper: Cougar Natural 100 C

Printed by: D&L Screenprinting

Officially Licensed by Disney