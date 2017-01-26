Cool Stuff: All Star Wars Edition

Cool Stuff is your geeky holiday shopping guide published all year round.

It is true that each edition of Cool Stuff likely includes at least one Star Wars item. Yes, I love the franchise and the selection in these columns are very subjective based on my tastes. But it is also true that Disney liceses the Star Wars brand for a lot of products, so there is just a lot of cool collectibles, toys, books, t-shirts, prints…etc to choose from. But even with featuring Star Wars stuff in each edition, we tend to have a backlog of Star Wars cool stuff to feature. So today I have decided to do an all Star Wars edition of Cool Stuff.

FN-2187 Miracle Action Figure EX

Medicom has announced the FN-2187 Miracle Action EX collectible figure which looks pretty cool. Here is the official description:

The Stormtrooper designated FN-2187 from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” known later in the film as Finn, gets a MAFEX figure from Medicom! He’s about 6.30 inches (16cm) tall, and is equipped with newly designed joints for improved posability! He can be displayed wearing his distinctive blood-smeared helmet, or without! Various interchangeable hands are also included, as are two different blasters.

The figure is set to be released in May 2017 and can be preordered for $69.99.

Rogue One Shoretrooper Helmet Replica

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Shoretrooper Helmet Replica is now being sold by ANOVOS. Here is the official description:

Specialist stormtroopers stationed at the top secret Imperial military headquarters on Scarif, Shoretroopers patrol the beaches and bunkers of the planetary facility. The helmet is assembled, finished, and ready to wear, digitally scanned for exacting reproduction. The outer shell is made of fiberglass and painted to duplicate the look of the original asset. Helmet interior is fully lined for a finished appearance. Helmet size adjustment system ensures a comfortable and secure fit. Please note that while most ANOVOS helmets fit up to a size 8 US hat size, the interior structure of this particular helmet may limit wearability for larger head sizes.

Qvailable for $575 on the Anovos website.

Exploding Death Star IKEA Lamp

And today we add DIY arts and crafts projects to the list of things we include in Cool Stuff. This exploding Death Star lamp is modded from an IKEA PS 2014 pendant lamp. Instructable user MariaK64 has a tutorial she made which you can access here. But the gist is that you would buy a PS 2014 pendant lamp from Ikea and then mask and paint it to look like the Death Star. Here is a video to see the lamp in action.

Imperial Comlink Bluetooth Communicator

Disney themeparks are selling this cool Imperial Comlink Communicator replica.

A comlink is a standard handheld communication device used by the Empire. You might recall seeing it used in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope when Luke Skywalker communicates from the trash compactor with C-3PO. This Bluetooth enabled device allows you to take calls and play music when connected to your smart device. It’s rechargeable and comes with a belt clip. Just to give you a sense of the comlink in action, I borrowed a replica Stormtrooper costume offered for sale at Star Wars Launch Bay to create the lead image in this article. Being a long time Star Wars fan, it made for an incredibly fun afternoon at the office.

You can buy it now using the DisneyParks app.

