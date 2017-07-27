We’re still recovering from the insanity that is San Diego Comic-Con. Because there are so many movies and TV shows that get promoted at the massive pop culture convention, we simply don’t have the time to report on each and every one of them by attending all the panels that unfolded. But we still wanted to highlight some of the big shows with new footage to show off for fans.

So we’ve rounded up a slew of new trailers for upcoming TV shows, both returning and new programs, ranging from revivals of Nicktoons like Rocko’s Modern Life and Hey Arnold! to freshman shows like The Orville and Future Man, returning shows like Once Upon a Time and Doctor Who, and plenty more Comic-Con TV trailers from the 2017 convention.

Without further adieu, let’s dig into a bunch of 2017 Comic-Con TV trailers.

Riverdale Season 2

First up, Riverdale, a surprise hit of sorts, is coming back to The CW this fall. The adaptation of the Archie comics puts a much different spin on the familiar characters from classic comic books, putting them in the middle of an intriguing murder mystery. The series had its own panel at Comic-Con where they played some bloopers from the first season, followed by a tease of what to expect from the second season.

As a new school year begins, the town of Riverdale is reeling from the recent, tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom — and nothing feels the same. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is still the all-American teen, but the summer’s events made him realize that he wants to pursue a career in music and not follow in his dad’s footsteps despite the sudden end of his forbidden relationship with Riverdale’s young music teacher, Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel). Now Archie has no one to mentor him, certainly not singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who is only focused on her band, the soon-to-be-world-famous Pussycats. It’s all weighing heavily on Archie’s mind — as is his fractured friendship with budding writer and fellow classmate Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse).

Riverdale season 2 premieres October 11th at 8pm ET/7pm CT.

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2017

Before the the first female iteration of Doctor Who arrives in the form of Jodie Whittaker, the 13th regeneration of the title character that everyone needs to get used to fast, there will be yet another Christmas special featuring the twelfth Doctor played by Peter Capaldi. A teaser for the new special debuted at Comic-Con last weekend, and you can watch it above.

The Twelfth Doctor comes face to face with his past in his final adventure, Twice Upon A Time. Starring Peter Capaldi, David Bradley, Mark Gatiss and Pearl Mackie.

Twice Upon a Time will arrive in time for Christmas later this year.

Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville

Before the premieres on FOX this fall, the network debuted a new promo at Comic-Con teasing the comedy series inspired by Star Trek and starring Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and Agents of SHIELD supporting actress Adrianne Palicki.

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, Ted) and directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book, Iron Man), The Orville is a one-hour science fiction series set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel. Its crew, both human and alien, faces the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of regular people in a workplace…even though some of those people are from other planets, and the workplace is a faster-than-light spaceship. In the 25th century, Earth is part of the Planetary Union, a far-reaching, advanced and mostly peaceful civilization with a fleet of 3,000 ships. Down on his luck after a bitter divorce, Planetary Union officer Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) finally gets his chance to command one of these ships: the U.S.S. Orville. Determined to prove his worth and write a new chapter in his life, Ed finds that task all the more difficult when the First Officer assigned to his ship is his ex-wife, Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki of Agents of SHIELD, Friday Night Lights). Somehow, Ed and Kelly must put the past behind them and, with the help of the crew, navigate fascinating and sometimes dangerous adventures in outer space, as well as the tumultuous and captivating day-to-day personal relationships with their colleagues.

The Orville premieres on FOX on September 10.

SyFy’s Ghost Wars

If you been thinking that your TV shows need a little more Vincent D’Onofrio and Meat Loaf, then SyFy has the show for you, and it’s called Ghost Wars. Avan Jogia, Kim Coates and Kandyse McClure also star in the series which is described by series creator Simon Barry (Continuum) as “not just a contemporary homage to classic psychological horror, it’s also an opportunity to tell stories about human politics and how we shape our beliefs and lives based on our individual perspectives and biases.”

Set in a remote Alaskan town that has been overrun by paranormal forces, the series focuses on local outcast Roman Mercer who must overcome the town’s prejudices and his own personal demons if he’s to harness his repressed psychic powers and save everyone from the mass haunting that’s threatening to destroy them all.

Ghost Wars comes to SyFy sometime later this year.

SyFy’s Happy!

SyFy isn’t just bringing a new paranormal drama to the table this season, but they’re also delving into dark comedy as well. In Happy!, an adaptation of Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name, Christopher Meloni plays an ex-cop turned hitman who suddenly is partnered with an imaginary blue winged horse named Happy, who only he can see. That horse just happens to be voiced by Patton Oswalt. We only get a sneak peek of how this show is going to work, but it looks promising.

Happy! is based on New York Times best-selling author Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name. The series follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: SVU) – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man – who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt).

Happy! comes to SyFy sometime later this year.

Hulu’s Future Man

Are you ready for a series from Seth Rogen that features The Hunger Games franchise co-star Josh Hutcherson as a time traveling janitor trying not to fuck up the future? Of course you are! Well, Hulu is hoping you are anyway, and they dropped this teaser at Comic-Con for the show that comes to the streaming service in November.

From executive producers Seth Rogen (Sausage Party, Knocked Up, This is the End) and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, Sausage Party, Superbad, Knocked Up), Future Man follows a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who travels through time to prevent the extinction of humanity after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion. Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games, The Kids Are Alright) stars as Josh Futterman, an uninspired and dejected gamer who quickly becomes earth’s unlikely hero. Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), Derek Wilson (Preacher), Ed Begley Jr. (St. Elsewhere) and Glenne Headly (Don Jon) also star.

All episodes of Future Man arrive on Hulu on November 14.