As we continue to creep up on the opening of the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con, the final day of programming for this year’s convention has been revealed. Following the unveiling of all the panels coming on Thursday, July 19, Friday, July 20, and Saturday, July 21, the Comic-Con 2018 schedule for Sunday, July 22 has been revealed.

The last day of the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con will wind things down with a lot of content for kids, including some DC Comics animated projects and the Marvel Animation panel. But older fans will still be able to check out panels for Riverdale, Supernatural and FX’s trippy superhero series Legion.

LEGO Ninjago

If you think ninja and LEGO are cool, then this is the panel for you! Ninjago veterans Tommy Andreasen (co-creator/producer) and Michael Svane Knap (LEGO senior design manager) are joined by lead writer Bragi Schut, voice talents Brent Miller (voice of Zane), Kelly Metzger (voice of Nya), and Vincent Tong (voice of Kai) to talk about their favorite memories and other reflections on creating LEGO’s longest running and most successful show. Bring the kids! Ninjaaaaa-GO! Moderated by the LEGO Group’s Brian Bowler.

Sunday July 22, 2018 10:30am – 11:30am

Room 6A

Supernatural Special Video Presentation and Q&A

The series’ stars and executive producers answer questions about the shocking events in last season’s intense finale and reveal what’s in store for the 14th season, when the show will reach the rare milestone of 300 episodes! Fans will also be treated to an exclusive video presentation featuring series highlights. Supernatural will return to The CW on Thursdays this fall in its 8/7c time period. The series is produced by Kripke Enterprises Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Sunday July 22, 2018 10:30am – 11:30am

Hall H

Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Following yet another drama-filled season and shocking season 2 finale, don’t miss Riverdale when it returns to San Diego for its third appearance at Comic-Con-this time in Hall H! Catch up with Archie and the gang as they continue to dive into the secrets that loom and keep emerging from the shadows in a town that once seemed like a quiet, ordinary place. The circumstances surrounding Archie’s arrest kick off the drama of season 3 as the gang tries to #FreeArchie and Hiram Lodge continues to flesh out his plans to control not only Riverdale but the ever growing SoDale. Based on the characters from Archie Comics and produced by Berlanti Productions (The Flash, Supergirl, Blindspot, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) in association with Warner Bros. Television, this one-hour drama is a bold, subversive take on the surreality of small-town life. See a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series starsand producers. Riverdale‘s season 3 returns Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Sunday July 22, 2018 11:45am – 12:45pm

Hall H

World Premiere of DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis

The girls of Super Hero High take a deep dive in their latest adventure as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings the World Premiere of DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis to Comic-Con International. In this all-new entry to the worldwide DC Super Hero Girls franchise phenomenon, the young super heroes must venture to Atlantis when the powerful Book of Legends is suddenly stolen from Super Hero High. Once there, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Bumblebee, and the rest of the Super Crew must contend with the formidable Mera and Siren, the ocean-dwelling thieves. In order to recover the stolen tome and return it to its rightful place, the Super Hero Girls must band together and use their collective powers to successfully get back to land . . . and back to class! Grey Griffin (Velma in the Scooby-Doo franchise), voice of Wonder Woman, will give a special introduction to the film. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment, and the LEGO Group, DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment August 21 on digital, and September 18 on DVD.

Sunday July 22, 2018 12:15pm – 1:30pm

Room 6BCF

Marvel Animation Presents

Marvel Animation presents an action-packed, news-breaking panel that’ll leave you begging for more! This year they are going royal with the Wakandan king himself, T’Challa, as they preview the new season of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest. Plus, tons of exclusive info on fan-favorite series Marvel’s Spider-Man, as well as other exciting projects. Hosted by the calamitous Cort Lane (SVP, Animation and Family Entertainment), the effervescent Eric Radomski (SVP, production and creative director, Marvel Animation), andthe horrendous Harrison Wilcox (senior director, development and production), you’ll get eyefuls of never-before-seen information and sneak peeks . . . plus surprise panelists and a can’t-miss Marvel Team-Up live! Get there!

Sunday July 22, 2018 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Room 6A

World Premiere of LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis

Aquaman must battle foes in the air, on land, and in the depths of the Seven Seas, along with some help from The Justice League, to save the day in his latest animated adventure, LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis. Enjoy the first-ever live showing of the film, then prepare for laughs when the postscreening panel takes the stage. Discussing the fun of making a LEGO movie will be actors Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as Aquaman, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as Batman, Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls) as Wonder Woman and Lois Lane, Cristina Milizia (Bunsen Is a Beast) as Green Lantern/Jessica Cruz, Susan Eisenberg (Justice League / Justice League Unlimited) as Mera, Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) as Jimmy Olsen, and Fred Tatasciore (Batman Ninja) as the villainous Lobo. Filmmakers on the panel include Matt Peters (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Gotham City Breakout), screenwriters Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham By Gaslight), and Jeremy Adams (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash), and executive producer Brandon Vietti (Young Justice). As usual, expect some additional surprise panelists, plus everyone in the audience will receive an exclusive LEGO mini-figurine of Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern! Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment, and the LEGO Group, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on July 31 on Blu-rayT Combo Pack, DVD, and digital.

Sunday July 22, 2018 1:45pm – 3:30pm

Room 6BCF

Legion Discussion and Q&A

FX’s Legion, based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, is the story of David Haller, a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen. Along with a team of other extraordinarily gifted people, David learned to accept his true self and set out to defeat the Shadow King, who was on a path to attaining infinite and world-ending power. In season 2, a series of mind-bending twists and turns called into question who is the hero and who is the villain. Creator/executive producer/writer/director Noah Hawley, alongside fellow executive producers John Cameron and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb, and some cast members will participate in a conversation of what to look forward to in season 3.

Sunday July 22, 2018 2:15pm – 3:15pm

Hall H

X-Men: The Animated Series Celebrates 25 Years

Series showrunner Eric Lewald (author of Previously on X-Men: The Making of an Animated Series), series producer/director Larry Houston (SDCC special guest), and series writers Julia Lewald and Len Uhley participate in a spirited discussion with behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the #1 hit.

Sunday July 22, 2018 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Room 7AB

For the full Comic-Con 2018 schedule for Sunday, July 22, check out the entire line-up over here.