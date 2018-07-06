The San Diego Comic-Con schedule continues to take shape. Yesterday, the schedule for July 19 arrived. Now, the schedule for Friday, July 20 is here, and there is plenty to get excited about. You can officially expect panels for Halloween, Glass, Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Walking Dead, Castle Rock, and more. See highlights from the Friday line-up below.

Friday, July 20

Young Justice: Outsiders Special Video Presentation and Q&A

It’s time for a first look at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage superheroes of the DC universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, super-villains, and super-secrets. This time, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on metahuman trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy. Producers and members of the voice cast give you an inside look at what it means to be an outsider. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Young Justice: Outsiders is coming soon to the DC Universe digital streaming service.

Friday July 20, 2018 10:00am – 11:00am

Room 6DE

Adventure Time

Cartoon Network invites you to come along with them to celebrate 10 seasons of this most mathematical show! Without spoiling too many of the surprises, they can promise you a live musical performance featuring some of your favorite tracks from the series along with special panelists and an exclusive series finale trailer! Grab your homies and don’t miss this epic celebration before The Ultimate Adventure.

Friday July 20, 2018 10:00am – 11:15am

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Dreamworks Voltron Legendary Defender: A Netflix Original Series

Rhys Darby, Bex Taylor Klaus, executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos, co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery, and story editor Josh Hamilton show a first look at the seventh season of the Netflix original series DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender. All attendees will receive a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive poster created by the Voltron crew.

Friday July 20, 2018 10:15am – 11:15am

Room 6BCF

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead

Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Jenna Elfman, Maggie Grace, and Garret Dillahunt join executive producers and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, and Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero to discuss where the series left off in the midseason finale and what to look forward to when the show returns August 12. Panelists will also participate in a Q&A session and offer an official sneak preview of the second half of season 4.

Friday July 20, 2018 11:15am – 12:15pm

Hall H

HISTORY’s Hit Drama Vikings

Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Clive Standen (Rollo), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn), Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar the Boneless), Georgia Hirst (Torvi), and Michael Hirst (creator/writer) will get fans excited about the upcoming midseason premiere by discussing last season’s startling alliances, deaths, and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world. An exclusive mid-season 5 sneak peek will be presented. (Cast subject to change.)

Friday July 20, 2018 11:30am – 12:30pm

Ballroom 20

Marvel’s Black Panther Costume Designer Ruth Carter: Designing the Costumes of Wakanda

Costume Designers Guild members Ruth Carter (costume designer, Black Panther, Malcolm X, Serenity), Anthony Francisco (visual development concept artist, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, Guardians of the Galaxy), and Phillip Boutte Jr. (costume concept artist, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity Wars) discuss the process behind designing the costumes of Marvel’s Black Panther, along with f Mary Ellen Fields (manufacturing foreperson/specialty manufacturer, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Superman: Man of Steel) and Douriean Fletcher (specialty jeweler, Black Panther).

Friday July 20, 2018 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Room 9

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Come see the film, and immediately following the screening stay for fun snacks and get your photo taken with your favorite Teen Titan character. Families welcomed.

Friday July 20, 2018 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Horton Grand Theatre

AMC’s The Walking Dead

Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan join executive producer and showrunner Angela Kang and executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, and special effects makeup supervisor and executive producer Greg Nicotero. The panelists will discuss the show’s exciting new chapter and share some hints of what’s to come with a sneak peek into season 9, debuting in October on AMC.

Friday July 20, 2018 12:15pm – 1:15pm

Hall H

Hulu’s World Premiere Screening of Castle Rock

Escape the summer heat for a chilling world premiere screening of the first episode of J. J. Abrams and Stephen King’s psychological-horror series about the hometown of some of your favorite nightmares. You’ve read the books, you’ve seen the movies, you know the characters, but you’ve never heard the story of Castle Rock. Following the screening, the creators and executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason (Manhattan) and stars Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Bill Skarsgard (It), Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), and Jane Levy (Suburgatory) will discuss the most tragic and disturbing town in America. Prepare to sleep with the lights on.

Friday July 20, 2018 12:45pm – 2:00pm

Ballroom 20

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus!

Strap on your tuna-filled jetpack, prepare your bladder for imminent release, and start singing the doom song as your favorite Irken invader returns to San Diego with a panel that dives into Nickelodeon’s forthcoming new movie Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus. Original series creator Jhonen Vasquez, art director Jenny Goldberg, and voice talents Richard Horvitz (Zim), Rikki Simons (GIR), Wally Wingert (Almighty Tallest Red), and Kevin McDonald (Almighty Tallest Purple) will present behind-the-scenes art and exclusive brand-new footage. The panel will be moderated by Hector Navarro (Geek & Sundry, Nerdist).

Friday July 20, 2018 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Room 6A

[adult swim] The Venture Bros.

Cult-favorite The Venture Bros. makes its heroic return to San Diego Comic-Con. Along with James Urbaniak (Difficult People) and Michael Sinterniklaas (FLCL, Your Name), co-creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer will take the stage to discuss the upcoming seventh season of their original series and answer fan questions.

Friday July 20, 2018 1:30pm – 2:15pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Star Trek: Discovery

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. Star Trek inspired developments in science and technology, broke social barriers, and transported viewers around the globe to new adventures and uncharted frontiers. Last fall, Star Trek: Discovery continued that tradition and followed the voyages of Starfleet aboard the U.S.S. Discovery. The cast and producers of this CBS All Access series look back on season 1 and find out where the crew is headed as it transports into its second season. Cast members scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo and Anson Mount alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. The panel will be moderated by series guest star Tig Notaro, who will appear as chief engineer Reno. Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery is now streaming on CBS All Access.

Friday July 20, 2018 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Hall H

DC From Page to Screen

DC’s popularity continues to rise in TV, games, home entertainment, and film. And with an impressive film slate and countless shows in series and production, it has never been a better time to be a DC fan! Hear from the people behind the scenes who translate the stories from DC’s comic books directly to the screen on this panel that shows how your favorite stories and characters come to life!

Friday July 20, 2018 1:45pm – 2:45pm

Room 6DE

Teen Titans Go! To the Movie

Come see the film, and immediately following the screening stay for fun snacks and get your photo taken with your favorite Teen Titan character. Families welcomed.

Friday July 20, 2018 2:00pm – 4:00pm

Horton Grand Theatre

[adult swim]: Robot Chicken

Hot on the heels of its ninth season, Robot Chicken returns to SDCC for another celebration of stop-motion sketch madness, armed with never-before-seen clips and super-secret sneak peeks! Co-creators/executive producers Seth Green and Matthew Senreich are joined by executive producers/co-head writers Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root, actor/writer Breckin Meyer (Herbie: Fully Loaded), writer/director Tom Sheppard, and actor/writer (and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator/star) Rachel Bloom! Plus, they’ll leave a chair open for a special panelist, or maybe just biblical superstar Elijah. Moderated by Keith Crofford, senior vice president of production for Adult Swim and executive producer of 12 oz. Mouse.

Friday July 20, 2018 2:30pm – 3:15pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The Future of Film is Female

Fandango and TCM correspondent Alicia Malone (author, Backwards & In Heels; The Female Gaze) conducts a conversation about women working in genre film, the essential movies, the pioneers who paved the way, and the evolving landscape. Experts and filmmakers on the panel will give insights, discuss favorites, and share sneak peeks of their upcoming movies. Panelists include Susanna Fogel (director, The Spy Who Dumped Me), Christina Hodson (screenwriter, Bumblebee, Batgirl), and Jennifer Yuh Nelson (The Darkest Minds, Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3).

Friday July 20, 2018 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Room 5AB

DuckTales

Solve a mystery and rewrite history with the cast of Disney Channel’s hit series DuckTales! Executive producer Matt Youngberg, co-producer/story editor Francisco Angones, art director Sean Jimenez, and series stars Ben Schwartz (House of Lies, Parks and Rec), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, We Bare Bears), Danny Pudi (Community, Powerless), Toks Olagundoye (Castle, The Neighbors), and Entertainment Weekly’s Marc Snetiker discuss the mystery of the boys’ missing mom, epic adventures for season 2, and new footage from never-before-seen episodes. It’s a duck blur of fun, action, and secrets revealed in this can’t-miss panel for fans new and old of the world’s most iconic family of ducks!

Friday July 20, 2018 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Room 6A

Amazon Prime Video Showcase

Amazon Prime Video brings together six exciting creators to share insights and behind-the-scenes looks into their highly anticipated upcoming Prime Original series. Featured panelists include Carlton Cuse (Lost), the prolific creative force behind Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, premiering August 31st; The Tick creator Ben Edlund; Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), director of Homecoming; world-renowned author Neil Gaiman (American Gods), creator/writer/showrunner of Good Omens; Lore super-producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead); and Naren Shankar, showrunner of The Expanse.

Friday July 20, 2018 3:30pm – 5:30pm

Ballroom 20

Universal Pictures’ Glass and Halloween

Filmmakers and actors from two of Universal’s most-anticipated upcoming releases- Glass, from M. Night Shyamalan, and Halloween, from David Gordon Green-have a few riveting surprises in store for Comic-Con.

Friday July 20, 2018 3:45pm – 4:45pm

Hall H

Bob’s Burgers

Wear your best Belcher family costume and get in line early because fans of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series Bob’s Burgers won’t want to miss this panel. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy, and David Herman will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively Q&A panel discussion.

Friday July 20, 2018 4:15pm – 5:10pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Bumblebee

Paramount Pictures brings Transformers to Comic-Con Hall H for the first time with Bumblebee. Director Travis Knight will be joined by star Hailee Steinfeld and cast in a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Anthony Breznican.

Friday July 20, 2018 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Hall H

IDW Entertainment & SYFY: Premiere Screening of Wynonna Earp, “Blood Red and Going Down”

The cast and creators of the breakout SYFY hit series Wynonna Earp celebrate the beginning of season 3. With cast members Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Domonique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga, and Chantel Riley, showrunner Emily Andras, and comic creator Beau Smith, watch an exclusive screening of the first episode of the new season, “Blood Red and Going Down.”

Friday July 20, 2018 5:00pm – 6:30pm

Horton Grand Theatre

Archer: Discussion and Q&A

Archer is FXX’s Emmy Award-winning, animated comedy that recently wrapped its ninth season, Danger Island, and has been renewed for a tenth! This season centered on the semi-functioning alcoholic seaplane pilot Sterling Archer, a lush on the lush South Pacific island of Mitimotu. During a quest for an ancient native idol, Sterling and “friends” survived quicksand, cannibals, super-intelligent monkeys, and even each other. The voice cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, plus executive producers Adam Reed and Matt Thompson, co-executive producer Casey Willis and art director Chad Hurd discuss bringing this action-packed series to life.

Friday July 20, 2018 5:15pm – 6:15pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Marvel Television: Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

San Diego will be getting a little taste of New Orleans! Meet series stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Ally Maki, and executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski of the new hit summer series that redefined the superhero genre, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. Featuring a lively Q&A moderated by executive producer and head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb, along with a look at exclusive, never-before-been-seen footage. And don’t forget to tune in to watch all-new episodes, Thursdays, 8/7c, on Freeform.

Friday July 20, 2018 5:45pm – 6:45pm

Ballroom 20

Mega Man: Fully Charged TV Series Premiere

Kazuhiro Tsuchiya (CAPCOM, video game producer, Mega Man, Asura’s Wrath), Man of Action (creators of Ben 10 and the team and characters of Big Hero 6), and Logan McPherson (DHX Studios, VP, creative and animated production, Slugterra, The Deep, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2D series)) give a behind-the-scenes peek into the production of this new animated show, aimed at kids 5 to11. Celebrating the 30-year legacy of this iconic, game-based character, the panelists will discuss the background and creative evolution of the new series, followed by screening of never-before-seen footage from the show, coming soon to Cartoon Network.

Friday July 20, 2018 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Room 25ABC

Sony Pictures Panel

Sony Pictures presents two of their most anticipated films produced in association with Marvel. First up, filmmakers and talent will show you what’s in store as the lethal protector Venom finally gets his own movie.Then, the creators of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse give you an inside look at their groundbreaking animated movie.

Friday July 20, 2018 6:15pm – 7:15pm

Hall H

Shout! and Scream Factory’s Breaking News

Shout! Factory’s Brian Ward (producer) and Jeff Nelson (senior marketing director), along with moderator Bill Hunt (The Digital Bits), will take you behind the scenes at Shout! Factory and Scream Factory. They’ll have exclusive announcements, sneak peeks from upcoming Blu-ray, DVD, and theatrical releases and more.

Friday July 20, 2018 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Room 32AB

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time

For the last time ever, Comic-Con will be home to a Sharknado panel. Go shark to the future with the cast of the final installment in SYFY’s fin-tactic movie franchise. Stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, and Cassie Scerbo are joined by a slew of surprise panelists and celebrity cameos as they take the stage together for the last time!

Friday July 20, 2018 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Room 6BCF

World Premiere of The Death of Superman

The Man of Steel meets his ultimate match when Doomsday comes to Earth-hell bent on destroying everything and everyone in his path, including the Justice League-in the all-new, action-packed The Death of Superman. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the feature-length animated film is the latest DC Universe movie to continue Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s tradition of debuts at Comic-Con International. Witness the film’s world premiere, then stay for an entertaining panel featuring Jerry O’Connell (Crossing Jordan, Stand By Me) as Superman, Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) as Lois Lane, Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Terra Nova) as Batman, and Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Ugly Betty) as The Flash, alongside the filmmaking crew of producer/co-director Sam Liu (Gotham by Gaslight), co-director Jake Castorena (Justice League Action), screenwriter Peter J. Tomasi (Green Lantern: Emerald Knights), and executive producer James Tucker (Justice League Dark) . . . plus a few surprise panelists. The all-star cast also features Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Lex Luthor, Rosario Dawson (Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.) as Cyborg, Nathan Fillion (Castle) as Green Lantern/Hal Jordan, Matt Lanter (Timeless) as Aquaman, Cress Williams (Black Lightning) as John Henry Irons, Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Cat Grant, Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight) as Martian Manhunter, Rocky Carroll (NCIS) as Silas Stone, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as Hank Henshaw, Max Mittelman (Justice League Action) as Jimmy Olsen, and Charles Halford (Constantine) as Bibbo Bibbowski. The Death of Superman arrives July 24 on digital and August 7 on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD.

Friday July 20, 2018 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Ballroom 20

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th Anniversary Screening

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the stop-animation film that follows the misadventures of beloved Jack Skellington through fantasy worlds. Hot Topic and a special host will give attendees a fun experience with film trivia, prizes, and a mini-art exhibit at this screening.

Friday July 20, 2018 7:00pm – 10:00pm

Horton Grand Theatre

Twilight Zone Marathon Screenings

The Twilight Zone new original series will be coming soon to CBS All Access. The iconic original series took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. It was a journey into a wondrous land of imagination for five years on CBS from 1959 to 1964. The godfather of sci-fi series, the show explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides, and prejudices in metaphoric ways conventional drama could not. Please attend a special marathon screening and a look back of some of the fan-favorite episodes from the original series.

Friday July 20, 2018 7:15pm – 9:15pm

Room 6A

AMC’s Preacher

Easily offended? Don’t come to the Preacher panel! Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun join executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner and executive producer Sam Catlin for a mid-season 3 discussion about the story so far and what’s to come.

Friday July 20, 2018 7:30pm – 8:30pm

Hall H

