While many Pixar fans are planning to grit their teeth through the release of Cars 3 next week, we do have something to look forward to later in the year. Coco is the next original film from the most respected and critically lauded animation studio on the planet and, at the very least, it looks gorgeous. While the new trailer only shows off a sliver of story and character, the visuals on display are stunning to behold.

Set in the real world and the afterlife and starring a cast made up entirely of Latino actors, Coco follows a young boy who dreams of pursuing music, strums his hero’s old guitar, and finds himself transported to the Land of the Dead, a sprawling metropolis that’s home to everyone who has ever passed away and is filled with imagery borrowed from Mexico’s Día de Muertos holiday. And as you’d expect from this combination of subject matter and storyteller, it all looks oh-so-very pretty.

Coco is the next film from director Lee Unkrich, a Pixar veteran who made entire audiences of grown adults and children alike weep with Toy Story 3. It remains to be seen if this will have a similar emotional impact, but I’m very interested to see how he handles a wholly original story and cast of characters.

Co-directed by Adrian Molina, Coco will open on November 22, 2017. Here’s the official synopsis;