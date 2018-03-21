‘Cobra Kai’ Trailer: The ‘Karate Kid’ Saga Continues
Posted on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Whatever happened to Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso and his rival Johnny Lawrence? They grew up, of course. And now they’re together again for the YouTube Red series Cobra Kai. The new, full Cobra Kai trailer is here to get you pumped-up on nostalgia.
The Karate Kid series spawned four films – The Karate Kid (1984) The Karate Kid Part II (1986) The Karate Kid Part III (1989) and The Next Karate Kid (1994) – and a 2010 remake starring Jackie Chan. Now, the saga continues with Cobra Kai, a new YouTube Red series that reunites original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Cobra Kai finds Macchio’s Daniel grown-up and successful, while his former rival, Johnny (Zabka) has hit the skids a bit. Now, Johnny seeks redemption by reopening the Cobra Kai dojo and training a new generation of fighters. The full Cobra Kai trailer is here, and it’s loaded with some questionable dialogue! Check it out.
Cobra Kai Trailer
What to make of this trailer? On one level, I dig this premise – it’s sort of like Creed, if Creed had been told from the point of view of Ivan Drago (and if Creed were also a lower budget YouTube Red series). At the same time, some of the dialogue in this trailer gives me pause. “You want all those kids at school to think you’re a wangless dork?” someone yells at one point. Later, Johnny says he wants to train his fighters in a “method of fighting your pansy-ass generation desperately needs.” I know that Johnny’s origins are as a villain, but do we really need his character throwing around lines like “pansy-ass” here, in the year 2018? Don’t worry, I’m sure someone will tell me I’m being overly sensitive and that I should just shut up and enjoy this new series.
Then again, Johnny’s abrasive nature does seem to be built into the plot. As Johnny says at one point, “That guy may have changed, but he’s still the same prick.”
Cobra Kai will arrive on YouTube Red on May 2, 2018.
