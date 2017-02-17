Since almost everything is recycled nowadays, it should come as no surprise that a Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs animated series is coming to Cartoon Network in the near future (especially since we reported on it back in 2014). Plenty of movies have been turned into animated series after they found success on the big screen, such as the forthcoming Tangled animated series coming to Disney Channel. And this one has the same animation style as Disney’s television follow-up.

The Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs series actually puts a different spin on the characters from the film franchise. We follow inventor Flint Lockwood in his teenage years, when he’s still trying out new inventions with terrible acronyms, and hasn’t yet created the Flint Lockwood Diatonic Super Mutating Dynamic Food Replicator (FLDSMDFR). A new Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs clip gives us a sneak preview of one of Flint’s new inventions, and you can watch it below.

This clip was actually released back in January, but we just now noticed it, so here you go:

And there’s another clip that was released back in December as well:

It seems odd that the series is called Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs when the invention that inspired the title of the movie hasn’t been created by Flint Lockwood yet. Even more perplexing is the fact that Flint’s friends include characters that he never met until the events of the first movie, such as Sam Sparks and her cameraman Manny. So it seems the story takes place in a completely different universe from the movies.

The good news is that the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs does have the same comedic style. Flint still has a difficult relationship with his father, there are random townspeople who offer up jokes, and inventions that wreak havoc on the town of Swallow Falls.

The bad news is that none of the signature voice cast returned to voice any of the characters, so it has lost a bit of its charm in that regard. Still, this is something that is clearly geared more towards kids than adults, so they just might find it to be an entertaining return of the characters they liked from the movies.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs will have a sneak peek preview on Monday, February 20 at 6:30pm ET/PT on Cartoon Network (or you can watch it on the Cartoon Network app). Otherwise, the series will have its official premiere on Monday, March 6 at 5:30pm ET/PT