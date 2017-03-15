We’re officially one month away from seeing brand new episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000. The beloved movie-mocking series was resurrected after a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund a revival and Netflix eventually picked it up for distribution. Along with that, Netflix also picked up the rights to some of the older episodes of the original iteration of the series, and you can stream nearly two dozen of them starting today.

Let’s run down the classic Mystery Science Theater 3000 episodes on Netflix.

The AV Club called our attention to the Mystery Science Theater 3000 additions to Netflix, featuring a mix of episodes with either Joel Hodgson or Mike Nelson as host. Here’s the full list:

Catalina Caper

Eegah!

Future War

The Giant Gila Monster

Hercules Against The Moon Men

Horrors Of Spider Island

I Accuse My Parents

Jack Frost

Laserblast

Manos: The Hands Of Fate

Merlin’s Shop Of Mystical Wonders

Pod People

Puma Man

Santa Claus Conquers The Martians



Sidehackers

Space Mutiny

Teenagers From Outer Space

Time Chasers

Werewolf

Zombie Nightmare

Santa Claus Conquers the Martians is a classic episode that often returns to theaters around Christmas time for fans to enjoy with a crowd. It’s a raucously hilarious good time. Other notable episodes include Merlin’s Shop of Mystical Wonders, which was once considered a “lost” episode from Mike Nelson’s tenure on the Satellite of Love when the show was playing at the Sci-Fi Channel (long before it became SyFy).

The one you’ll probably want to seek out immediately if you’re not up to snuff on Mystery Science Theater 3000 is Manos: The Hands of Fate. It’s consistently ranked as one of the best episodes of the series ever produced, and it even came in at #1 over at Den of Geek’s ranking of the top 100 episodes of all time, which was voted on by longtime fans of the show. Actually, all of these episodes appear on that list, so no matter what you choose, you’re going to have a good laugh.

Personally, I’m hoping that the entire library ends up on Netflix at some point. To have all these episodes available at Netflix would be a real treat for fans who missed out on getting some of the early episodes on home video and don’t want to seek out the pirated copies that float around various video sites.

Bringing back classic episodes of MST3K to Netflix is a great way to lead into the new episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000, which are coming to the streaming service on April 14, 2017.