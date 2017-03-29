Warner Bros closed out the third day of CinemaCon with a presentation of their upcoming film slate, which included an Aquaman concept trailer, three clips from Wonder Woman, a slightly extended Justice League trailer, and a behind the scenes featurette for Blade Runner 2049 which featured a bunch of new footage. Hit the jump to find out what was shown and to learn our reactions.

After the Warner Bros presentation, I recorded a video blog reaction with Frosty from Collider which was posted live on Periscope (follow me on twitter @slashfilm for future live videos). You can watch that reaction video below:

We saw new footage: Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Justice League and Blade Runner 2049 https://t.co/1x4cAy6aJd — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017

Aquaman

DC’s underwater superhero film has yet to begin shooting (actually, Jason Mamoa who is in attendance said he was flying to Australia after the presentation to start filming) but director James Wan edited together a concept trailer for the CinemaCon audience. The piece was basically a combination of concept art and animatics, with James Wan giving some voice over perspective to the visuals.

The footage began with images of what looked like an outer space battle with enormous and small ships, but as James Wan explained, “It’s not until the ships get so close to you realize that’s not a spaceship. That’s a human riding a shark!” We see ships that look like fish, and fish creatures that look like ships.

The concept trailer gave us a good look at the underwater city of Atlantis, which looks like a visual treat. Wan described Aquaman as an origin story and thus the first time we see Atlantis should be the same time Aquaman sees Atlantis. “You get to see a whole different world you’ve never seen before,” promised Wan. Think Lord of the Rings but underwater, massive statues, epic.

Wan says that Aquaman couldn’t have been made five years ago because everyone in this world is basically their own superhero. All the characters are like superman, flying through the world like Superman because they are under water. Each one has their own unique abilities.

We saw some concept art of the villain Black Manta. Another piece showed Aquaman tied up under water as though he’s on trial for a crime. Another image shows Aquaman swimming up to touch a huge Whale underwater. Another piece of concept art showed a big giant underwater creature that almost looked like something out of Lovecraft. They showed Atlan (from the New 52), the first king of Atlantis who sank the city and the other seven kingdoms. We also saw some robot creatures that look like they have growing red laser eyes, I’m not sure how they fit in. Another piece showed a lighthouse and some people on a boat, promising some action above water. Wan describes the film as a fun adventure with romance

The concept art was very impressive and has me very excited to see how it turns out.

Wonder Woman

They also screened three clips from Wonder Woman. One was a scene between Chris Pine’s character and Diana on a boat. It’s a heartfelt conversation between the two, who are clearly from much different worlds. Some of the humor in this scene could be compared to Thor’s inability to grasp the Early world, which I liked but your mileage may vary.

Another scene featured Pine’s character and Diana in disguise in London. They are followed and mugged in an alleyway, and while Pine initially tries to protect Diana, the situation becomes the complete opposite with Dianna killing the henchmen and using her Lasso of Truth to take out one of the men who runs away.

The third and final clip, also set in London, gave us a better look at the film’s stylish action with Wonder Woman running through what appears to be an urban war zone, vaulting up to a two or three story building and crashing through a wall where she systematically takes out a group of soldiers. The whole sequence is super stylized and fun.

Justice League

The Justice League extended trailer was basically the same Justice League trailer that was released this past week with a few extended moments that added humor. You can learn about those in the reaction video above.

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 continues to look stunning. The new footage shown included a shot of Ryan Gosling’s character activating an antique jukebox that has a small hologram of an oldtime singer and an above view of the futuristic city with the classic Atari logo billboard. We go into this in greater depth in the video reaction above but suffice to say it looks cool and I’m very excited to see more.