If you read this headline and were wondering, “Wait, wasn’t a Christopher Robin movie just in theaters a few months ago?”, you are correct. There was indeed a film about Winnie the Pooh creator A.A. Milne and his family late last year called Goodbye Christopher Robin, which starred Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie.

But Disney has a totally separate film coming out this summer called simply Christopher Robin, and now some new photos and details have made their way online. Learn more about the new movie below.



In Christopher Robin, Ewan McGregor stars as a grown-up version of the title character, who was Winnie the Pooh’s best friend when he was a young boy. The film picks up with the Christopher Robin as a hard-working adult who’s lost his sense of wonder, and after he’s forced to abandon a family vacation at his boss request, Robin is shocked to reunite with Pooh and his old friends in London. Watch the first teaser trailer here.

Christopher Robin Photo

Entertainment Weekly has two new photos from the movie, and the one below gives us our first look at Tigger, Eeyore, and Piglet:

Aren’t they adorable? This movie is going to make its entire budget back in merchandising alone. Show me a person who says they wouldn’t want a stuffed version of one of these characters and I’ll show you a dirty liar.

But those chairs seem to be at a pretty public place – you can see random people in the background. Can those people hear Pooh, Tigger, and the gang when they’re talking? Director Marc Forster says people can see them but “they perceive them as stuffed animals. It’s not that they’re invisible.” So that likely means that random bystanders will consider Christopher Robin to be a strange man who brings stuffed animals with him everywhere he goes, even going as far as to set them up in beach chairs. But that raises another question: what happens when Pooh and his pals move around? Do people think they’re motorized, or is Christopher Robin the only one who can see them make any movements? We’ll have to wait until we see the movie to find out.

Further Details

The EW article has a few more details about the project. The story takes place in 1949, and Robin works as an efficiency manager at a luggage company. When Pooh comes in contact with him after many years, Christopher Robin has changed – much like Robin Williams’ Peter Banning in Steven Spielberg’s Hook. You can read a bit more at EW, but here’s McGregor’s take on what this film is about:

“In those older stories, [Christopher Robin] purveys a lot of wisdom through the way he deals with Pooh. Pooh and Eeyore run through a lot of philosophical questions, and Christopher Robin is there to answer them somehow. And I think, largely, he’s just lost any of that childish wisdom and he’s a bit stuck. He’s just very work-minded and doesn’t have any time for play. I suppose that’s what the film is about: finding his relationship with his younger self again.”

The film stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin; Hayley Atwell as his wife Evelyn; Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline; and Mark Gatiss as Keith Winslow, Robin’s boss. The film also features the voices of: Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh; Chris O’Dowd as Tigger; Brad Garrett as Eeyore; Toby Jones as Owl; Nick Mohammed as Piglet; Peter Capaldi as Rabbit; and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

Here’s the synopsis:

In the heartwarming “Christopher Robin,” the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Christopher Robin arrives in theaters on August 3, 2018.