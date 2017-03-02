Blame 21 Jump Street: it seems like every old show deemed too hokey to get resurrected faithfully is getting an action-comedy reboot. Like CHIPS, Dax Shepard and Michael Peña‘s riff on the 1970s series. You can tell it’s not your father’s CHiPs because the title is spelled a little differently — that I and that S are capital letters now. Also, this new version has way more jokes about rim jobs.

Watch the CHIPS red-band trailer below.

CHIPS Red-Band Trailer

The rim job jokes are an improvement over the gay panic jokes from the last trailer, I guess, but this trailer still leaves behind the sinking feeling that everyone involved with this production deserves better. Peña can be hilarious given the right material — he stole Ant-Man right out from under Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd. And Shepard’s got his charms, especially when he’s paired with his adorable real-life wife Kristen Bell. But the gags here just aren’t that interesting.

CHIPS is in theaters March 24. Also starring are Rosa Salazar, Adam Brody, and Vincent D’Onofrio.