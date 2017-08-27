It’s been five years since director Drew Goddard‘s The Cabin in the Woods came out. Now, the screenwriter behind The Martian is getting ready for his sophomore effort behind the camera: Bad Times at the El Royale, which is a great, distinctive title. For his next movie, he’ll reunite with one of his stars from his debut film, Chris Hemsworth, who will star alongside Jeff Bridges in the 20th Century Fox project.

Meanwhile, David Oyelowo (Selma) has boarded the next film from director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), Chaos Walking.

Below, learn more about Goddard and Liman’s next films.

Bad Times at the El Royale

Details about Bad Times at the El Royale are mostly being kept under lock and key at the moment, but some new info has come out about the project, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s a thriller set in the 1960s at a crappy hotel called the El Royale in Lake Tahoe, where a group of characters with mysterious motivations will violently come into conflict. THR describes Goddard’s film as a “contained thriller,” so it’s probably safe to speculate a large portion of the story takes place within the El Royale.

Hemsworth hasn’t officially signed on to play one of the shady characters staying at the El Royale, but he’s close to finalizing a deal. If a deal is made, he’ll be shooting Goddard’s film come January of next year. As for Goddard, he’s come close to directing other movies since The Cabin in the Woods, like The Martian and The Sinister Six, but it looks like Bad Times at the El Royale is the one that’s finally going to get him behind the camera again, although he did recently direct the wonderful pilot for NBC’s The Good Place.

Chaos Walking

A movie already shooting is Chaos Walking, which stars Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Tom Holland (The Amazing Spider-Man). According to Deadline, Oyelowo is playing an antagonist, some kind of militant-type, in the adaptation of Patrick Ness‘ YA novel. Based on part one of the Chaos Walking series, The Knife of Never Letting Go, Liman’s film is set in a future where all men have “the noise,” allowing them to hear each other’s thoughts.

When Todd (Hollander) escapes his town, he comes across a woman, Viola Eade (Ridley), the first woman he’s ever met. Oyelowo is a fantastic actor. Mads Mikkelsen is playing the main baddie in the film, the mayor of Prentisstown, and I’d love to see what those two could do together. Maybe they’ll even share a scene with Sons of Anarchy creator, Kurt Sutter, who has a prominent role in Liman’s film.

Chaos Walking opens in theaters March 1, 2019, while The Battle At The El Royale doesn’t have a release date yet.