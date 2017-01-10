One of the selling points of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was that there would be no sequel. This was a one and done movie that wasn’t trying to build a new franchise within the Star Wars brand. And while the fates of the heroic group of Rebel operatives has been solidly established in the movie, that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Jyn Erso and crew. Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera has already appeared in the DisneyXD animated series Star Wars Rebels, and he won’t likely be the last.

Before Rogue One hit theaters, we heard reports that the Rogue One stars were signed to multi-picture options. We had initially heard rumors that Alden Ehrenreich would be making a cameo as Han Solo in Rogue One, and that didn’t pan out. But maybe it will actually be the other way around? Could we see characters from Rogue One in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller‘s yet-to-be-titled Han Solo standalone movie? If you ask Diego Luna if his character Cassian Andor may appear in the second Star Wars Story, he suspiciously avoids answering the question.

Diego Luna talked to MTV on the red carpet outside the Golden Globes. During the interview, Josh Horowitz asked Luna if his character Cassian Andor could appear on the screen in the Han Solo standalone movie and the actor became suspiciously silent, saying only that he “doesn’t have an answer for that.” But does the smirk on his face mean anything or is he just trying to ignite the flames in the rumor mill? Judge below in the video below:

As for the first cut of the movie and rumors that Cassian Andor may have survived the initial story (pre-reshoots), Diego was also not willing to talk about that saying only that the final cut of the film is what happens: “We shot for seven months. We could edit another movie. But this is the best Rogue One you could see, and it’s the only one now. All of that is just for us to remember … I’m very pleased with the film as it is.”

Theoretically, any of the Rogue One characters could appear because it’s an earlier timeline before the tragic deaths at the end of Rogue One. I’m not sure if we will see any Rogue One cameos in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story. We have heard that the story takes place nearly a decade before the events of A New Hope, and thus also the heist for the Death Star plans during the battle on Scariff. So if we saw Andor, he would be a slightly younger man.

I do think that we will see more of Donnie Yen’s Chirrut Îmwe at some point, maybe another appearance on the Rebels animated series. It would be fun to revisit Jedha before it was destroyed and explore more of that ancient mecca. It might also be possible for us to see Alan Tudyk’s fan-favorite droid character K-2SO in the animated series. Would be interesting to see the mission that saw the Imperial droid stolen from the Empire and reprogramed for the Rebel Alliance.