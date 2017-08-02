Carrie Fisher‘s untimely death was a blow to fans in this world and in a galaxy far, far away.

It was most of all a blow to the cast and crew of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which would inadvertently be Fisher’s last onscreen appearance as Princess, now General, Leia. But though this would be the last we see of Leia, The Last Jedi costar John Boyega promises that the film will send off her character properly. While Star Wars Episode 9 will have to deal with Leia’s absence, The Last Jedi will at least offer a way for us to say goodbye to Fisher.

Fisher had finished filming all her scenes in The Last Jedi, but the franchise had planned on bringing her character back for Episode 9. However, because of her death, that would sadly not be the case. Boyega told ABC News (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Fisher’s last onscreen appearance as General Leia will be treated with the grace befitting a princess.