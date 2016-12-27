Carrie Fisher Has Died Posted on Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 by Angie Han

It is with extreme sadness that we report to you Carrie Fisher has died. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement through a spokesperson. The Star Wars actress had recently suffered a heart attack on a flight. She was 60 years old.

Simon Hall announced Fisher’s passing on behalf of her daughter, Billie Lourd:

It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.

On December 23, Fisher went into full cardiac arrest while flying from London to Los Angeles. She was attended to by paramedics on board and rushed to the UCLA Medical Center. As of yesterday, things were looking up and Fisher was said to be in stable condition. However, she took a turn for the worse and died today in the hospital.

Fisher became a household name by playing Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy. She reprised the role last year in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and will be seen again next year in the as-yet-untitled Star Wars: Episode 8. Though known as an actress first and foremost, Fisher was also an accomplished writers. In addition to her own novels and memoirs and plays, she had a hand in films like Hook, Sister Act, and Lethal Weapon 3 as a legendary Hollywood script doctor. Just recently, a page from the Empire Strikes Back script made the rounds showing the work she had done on that film: