Captain Marvel has been the root of a frustrating back-and-forth for the past two years. Namely: will we first see Brie Larson don the red, gold, and blue suit in Avengers: Infinity War before she makes her solo feature debut in 2019?

Yes, no, probably not, seems to be the answer — especially with Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s apparent suggestion that Captain Marvel will be introduced in the third Avengers film. But Disney has denied that Captain Marvel will appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

The energy photon-shooting superhero was first teased to debut in Avengers 3 in 2016, back when Avengers 3 and 4 were being billed as a two-part film. But making movies is a long process — especially when a movie is the culmination of an entire cinematic universe. Over the years, Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and 2 became simply Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. And the Russo brothers said at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con that Captain Marvel wouldn’t appear in Infinity War.

But a new Anthony and Joe Russo interview with ET appears to throw some doubt at that statement. In a response to a question about the female characters in the film, Joe Russo said:

“Yeah, we have some great female characters in this. Captain Marvel is in it, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, we have Wakanda is coming in and there’s a whole group of characters that are coming from the Wakandan universe, from the Black Panther universe. Amazingly strong characters, strong-willed characters, and we have the Guardians, and two of the Guardians are daughters of Thanos so there’s a really strong connection to the main villain of the story and I think you’ll see in the film that they’re very pivotal to the storyline and I think the arcs are fantastic so, we’re really really proud of being able to introduce Captain Marvel in this one.”

However, it seems that the buzz around Captain Marvel’s potential Infinity War appearance comes down to simple human error. Like the Russos stated at Comic-Con 2017, Captain Marvel won’t appear in Infinity War.

The video interview with ET was conducted on the set of Avengers: Infinity War around the same time that /Film visited the set. At our set visit, Joe Russo seemed to suggest that Captain Marvel was in the film, stating: “Captain Marvel on set, is that official? If it’s not, it’s official now. I think Captain Marvel had a great outfit.”

However, the set visit took place before that July 27 Comic-Con panel where the brothers confirmed that Captain Marvel would not appear in Infinity War. Disney has confirmed to /Film that this ET interview was conducted last year, before our set visit and before Comic-Con. Nothing has changed. Captain Marvel will not be in the third Avengers film.

A Simple Mistake or a Slip of the Tongue?

There is a small possibility that the waffling on Captain Marvel’s appearance in Infinity War is because she doesn’t appear in a technical sense. Considering the time-travel implications of Infinity War, it’s possible that we’ll see Carol Danvers in a very, very brief flashback or piece of footage — akin to the Flash’s introduction in Batman v. Superman.

Or we could be talking about a post-credits scene here — again, not technically part of the movie.

We could be making something out of nothing. It’s entirely possible that Larson filmed scenes for Infinity War that were cut or pushed back to Avengers 4.

We’ll find out very soon when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.