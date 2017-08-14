Concept art of Captain Marvel shown at San Diego Comic Con proved that the finished film was still a long ways away. While fans on the internet had to make do with grainy snaps of concept art shown by Marvel Studios at the convention, it seemed that we would have to wait a few more years before we could get a real peek at Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel.

But artist Andy Park has posted a less-grainy concept picture of Larson in costume as Danvers, this time where we can see the full length of the costume when it’s not concealed by attacking Skrulls.

Concept artist Andy Park shared his portrait of Larson and Carol Danvers on Twitter, though it was still low-resolution. He promised to post a high-resolution version “when I get the green light,” but for now fans will have to be satisfied with this version.

I don't mean to ignore all of u requesting the higher res of #CaptainMarvel I painted. Sorry but I can't ??When I get green light I def will pic.twitter.com/eAS3ccSEGm — Andy Park (@andyparkart) August 12, 2017

Larson’s hair looks shorter than we’ve seen her wear it, though still not as cropped as the pixie cut that Carol Danvers dons when she takes on the Captain Marvel mantle. The costume itself looks pretty close to the comics version, except with more ridges and sturdier material — and missing her signature red sash around her waist and the helmet she sometimes wears into battle. Tossing the helmet is a common movie adaptation choice — actors can’t emote as well when their faces are covered, which is why you see Spider-Man often ripping his mask off in the third act of his movies, or Hawkeye not getting his purple glasses.

It makes sense that designers would want to nix the sash, too. As much as it accentuates the image of her flying in battle, it’s pretty cumbersome when it actually comes to fighting.

Here’s Captain Marvel’s current comics costume for comparison:

Production has not yet begun for Captain Marvel, though details are slowly being unveiled to us through casting news of Samuel L. Jackson as the pre-eye patch Nick Fury, story tidbits about the Skrulls and the film’s setting in the ’90s, and concept art of the Skrulls in battle. There’s also buzz that the Kree warrior Mar-Vell, who originally held the title of Captain Marvel before passing it on to Carol Danvers, may appear in the film as well.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind, Half Nelson) are directing the film, making Captain Marvel the first MCU movie to feature a female director, although Boden is just one-half of a directing duo.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to be released March 8, 2019.