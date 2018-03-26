Captain Marvel has been shooting for a few weeks now, but Marvel Studios has just sent out a press release announcing the start of production. That press release also includes the full cast for the film starring Brie Larson as the new cosmic superhero of the title, and it includes a couple characters from Guardians of the Galaxy and a beloved character we haven’t seen since he was killed off in The Avengers in 2012. In fact, all three of these characters are dead in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Captain Marvel is a prequel set in the ’90s. All bets are off.

Get the lowdown on the full Captain Marvel cast below.

We already knew Samuel L. Jackson was returning as Nick Fury, this time with both of his eyes still in place, but some other familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe are coming with him. In fact, Fury’s loyal right-hand man, Agent Coulson, will be returning to the MCU, with Clark Gregg making a highly anticipated return to the big screen. This will make Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD fans (yes, they’re out there) pretty happy, even though Captain Marvel is a story that takes place in the past and won’t reveal to the Avengers that Coulson is still alive.

Two other interesting additions are that of Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou. Though the press release doesn’t mention who they are playing, Guardians of the Galaxy fans will know that Lee Pace played the Kree villain Ronan the Accuser and Djimon Hounsou played his henchman Korath the Pursuer. Considering Captain Marvel has direct ties to the Kree, it only makes sense to bring back a villain that fans are already familiar with. Meanwhile, having Hounsou come back as Korath will be immensely fun.

Otherwise, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Gemma Chan and Lashana Lynch (who recently replaced a departed cast member) have all been confirmed to appear in the movie. They’ll also be joined by Algenis Perez Soto (Sugar), Rune Temte (Eddie the Eagle), and McKenna Grace (I, Tonya).

Here’s a photo with Brie Larson in full pilot gear next to Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander:

As for the film’s story, no new details have been revealed, but here’s the brief synopsis:

“The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Captain Marvel is slated to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.

The full press release from Marvel Studios can be read below: