Luca Guadagnino‘s sensual, erotic Call Me By Your Name was a near constant presence in conversations about the movies in 2017. It had its world premiere at last year’s Sundance Film Festival (where we reviewed it) and it’s continued to remain a part of the cultural conversation even up to yesterday, when it was nominated for a Writers Guild of America award for best adapted screenplay.

Now there’s one more way to keep the film at the forefront of your mind: watching a new music video from musician Sufjan Stevens, who provided multiple songs to the movie’s soundtrack. Check out the full video for the airy and relaxing “Mystery of Love,” which contains some clips from the movie that haven’t appeared in any of its trailers so far.



Call Me By Your Name finally expands out into a larger number of theaters later this month. If you’ve already seen it, watch this video (via The Film Stage) to be instantly transported back into the lush, sensuous world of Guadagnino’s Italian-set period piece; if you haven’t seen the movie yet and are on the fence about it, maybe seeing this will convince you to seek it out:

The video opens and closes with the image of a peach – which, if you’ve seen the film or read about its infamous peach scene, you’ll never be able to see in the same way again. And like the movie itself, it artfully juxtaposes the lithe, sweaty bodies of protagonists Elio (Timothee Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) with the chiseled bodies captured in Greek and Roman statues. (The footage of the actors comes from the film itself, but the footage of the statues was shot at M.A.N., the Museo Archeologico Nazionale of Naples.)

The fingerpicking guitar and breathy vocals of Stevens’ original song are a perfect fit for the warm and richly textured feelings Guadagnino’s film conjures. This music is such an important part of painting the larger picture of the movie and capturing the tone the director was aiming for that I would not be surprised if Stevens ends up winning an Oscar for this tune when the ceremony rolls around. He contributed two more songs to the soundtrack as well – “Visions of Gideon” and “Futile Devices” – so here’s hoping he at least gets a nod when the nominations are unveiled to the public on January 23, 2018.

Call Me By Your Name is in limited release now, and opens in theaters nationwide on January 19, 2018.