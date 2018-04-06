In 2013, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling released a book called The Cuckoo’s Calling under the pseudonym “Robert Galbraith.” It was the first in a series of crime novels following the adventures of a private investigator named Cormoran Strike, a former member of the Royal Military Police, and now Cinemax has adapted the first three novels into a miniseries. Watch the first C.B. Strike trailer below.

C.B. Strike Trailer

The first book sees Cormoran Strike (what a name) teaming up with a female partner and investigating the apparent suicide of a model, and the show doesn’t appear to do much to differentiate itself from its contemporaries like Sherlock and Luther. But with procedurals like this, it’s often not as much about the plots as spending time with the characters, so we’ll see how well the idea is executed when it comes to the small screen Stateside this summer.

All of the episodes have already played in the U.K. on BBC One last summer, and at the time, The Telegraph compared one of its episodes to the works of Agatha Christie and another to True Detective and David Fincher’s Seven.

If you’re interested in checking it out, the first episode debuts on Friday, June 1, 2018 on Cinemax. New episodes will follow each Friday; the show kicks off with three one-hour episodes that cover the first book in the trilogy, and the remaining two books – The Silkworm and Career of Evil – will be covered in two episodes each, bringing the total number of miniseries episodes to seven. But there’s always the opportunity for more, since Rowling reportedly wants to write at least ten more books in the series. Lead actors Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger have said they’re interested in returning, but they’ll wait for Rowling to publish another book before reprising their roles again.

