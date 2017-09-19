Andy Serkis is best known for his work in front of the camera, imbuing visual effects-driven characters like Gollum and Caesar with weight and inner life using performance capture technology. But he has some experience behind the camera as well, having directed the second unit of all three of Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit films.

Now the actor is making his official directorial debut with Breathe, an inspiring true story starring Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Claire Foy (The Crown) as a couple who must overcome incredible odds just to regain the semblance of a normal life together after one of them contracts polio. The movie’s second trailer has arrived, so check it out below and see what you think about Serkis’s potential as a director.



Breathe trailer

I find myself in the difficult position of balancing a desire for Hollywood to tell inclusive stories about all different types of people with a personal disdain for biopics that contain a stalwart wife doing little more than serving as support for her husband. Breathe seems to fall somewhere in the middle, but our review from the Toronto International Film Festival praises the performances from both Garfield (“[he] nails the immediate micro-level specificity necessitated by portraying someone with such a debilitating condition”) and Foy (“Breathe depicts little from her perspective and shows scant curiosity in her emotional life, though Foy injects enough vigor and resolve into Diana to avoid the clichéd supportive wife archetype”), and also credits Serkis with his handling of the material.

Maybe there’s more to this film than initially meets the eye, but even if it’s primarily a showcase for a couple of solid performances and an example of what Serkis can do behind the camera, it’ll probably be worth checking out. Here’s the official synopsis:

Handsome, adventurous and brilliant, Robin (Andrew Garfield) has his whole life ahead of him when he is paralyzed by polio. Against all advice, Robin’s beautiful wife Diana (Claire Foy) brings him home; where her devotion, intimacy and witty determination transcends his disability and sets him free. Together they refuse to be imprisoned by his suffering; transforming the lives of others with their humour, courage and lust for life. BREATHE is a heart-warming and highly emotional celebration of bravery and human possibility; where deep friendship is rooted in honesty and seeing the funny side of life. A love story about living every breath as though it’s your last.

Breathe opens in theaters on October 13, 2017.