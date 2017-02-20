After making November Criminals and an adaptation of Susannah Cahalan‘s memoir, Brain on Fire, back-to-back, actress Chloë Grace Moretz dropped out of all future projects. The actor wanted to slow down and reassess her choices. We’ve seen her in quite a few roles over the last few years, but right now she only has a handful of movies coming up, such as the Suspiria remake and writer-director Gerard Barrett‘s Brain on Fire, which co-stars Tyler Perry, Jenny Slate, Richard Armitage, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Below, watch the Brain on Fire trailer.

Moretz stars in the film as 24-year-old journalist Susannah Cahalan, who needed a medical miracle after struggling through hallucinations, memory loss, violent episodes, and seizures. Doctors didn’t know what was wrong, chalking up the New York Post’s writer’s symptoms to partying and stress. Calahan was later diagnosed with anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. Cahalan wrote about her experience, recovery, and life with the acclaimed 2012 memoir, “Brain on Fire: My Month of Madness.” Charlize Theron (Young Adult) produced Barret’s adaptation.

Brain On Fire Trailer

Brain on Fire doesn’t look like it lacks sincerity. It’s an inspiring story worth telling, but unfortunately, the reviews of Barrett’s adaptation of the memoir out of the Toronto International Film Festival weren’t encouraging. Some critics described it as emotionally distancing and uninvolving. Audiences will get a chance to see the film when it hits Netflix this year.

Here’s the official synopsis: